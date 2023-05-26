Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two of the Tulsa area’s oldest Memorial Day traditions, as well as a more recent one, will return this holiday weekend, offering opportunities to honor the lives of those who’ve died in service to their country.

Longstanding traditional ceremonies are scheduled at Tulsa’s Memorial Park Cemetery and Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow.

The Memorial Day Field of Heroes will return for its sixth year at Veterans Park in Tulsa.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery, co-sponsored by American Legion Post 1, will be held Monday. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive. The keynote speaker will be Danette J. Thayer, a retired Navy service member from Tulsa.

As people gather for the ceremony, the Tulsa Community Band will perform starting at 9:30 a.m.

In Broken Arrow, the annual Memorial Day Weekend Ceremony and Avenue of Flags will return for its 51st year at Floral Haven, 6500 S. 129th East Ave.

The event kicks off with a program at 10 a.m. Saturday. U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will be the featured speaker.

More than 4,000 flags will be flying, donated over many years from the caskets of military veterans. Flags donated in the past year will be raised at the end of Saturday’s observance ceremony.

Other events are planned through Monday at Floral Haven.

The annual reading of the honor roll, which includes the names of all the veterans buried at Floral Haven during the past year, will occur over a speaker in the Veterans Field Carillon Tower. Times for the readings are 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

The Memorial Day Field of Heroes, hosted by Tulsa VFW Post 577, will be open to the public from Friday evening through Monday evening at Tulsa’s Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St.

The Field of Heroes consists of 410 empty boots placed in formation representing Oklahoma service members who have died in combat operations since 9/11.

Each pair of empty boots includes a U.S. flag, along with a service member’s name, photo, military branch and date of death.

A public dedication is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Tulsa VFW, 1109 E. Sixth St., and will include Hern, Mayor G.T. Bynum, state representatives, Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and event sponsor AARP of Oklahoma.

Veterans and Gold Star Family members will be in attendance to help find individual boots for attendees and to share stories of the fallen.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.