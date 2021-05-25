Are Oklahomans taking unemployment instead of working? It isn't as simple as it sounds

When Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he would terminate federally funded pandemic unemployment benefits early, he criticized people who choose to draw benefits instead of finding a job.

Stitt and others say Oklahoma faces a labor shortage that's caused, at least in part, by these expanded unemployment programs. That includes the $300-per-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation added to everyone's unemployment checks.

But there are nearly 90,000 Oklahomans collecting these supplemental unemployment payments, and not all of them are dodging work for extended periods of time. Many are actively searching for work. Some are changing career paths after losing work during the pandemic. Others have gone back to school. No two circumstances are alike.

The weekly income boost is more valuable for those who made very little money before going on benefits. Someone who previously worked a full-time minimum wage job currently earns an extra $174 each week on unemployment.

Yet despite that reasoning, economist Travis Roach said the numbers don't back up what's being claimed.