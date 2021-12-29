Arbitrator rules for city after contract dispute with firefighters

After more than a year trying for agreement with the local firefighters union on a new contract, the city's offer to bump Tulsa Fire Department salaries was chosen over the union's proposal in an arbitration process.
According to the ruling from a panel of three arbitrators, the decision was based on "the need to address the dramatic decline in applications for firefighter positions caused in part by low salaries at the entry and lower-level ranks."
Arbitrators stated in the ruling that the union's offer for the new contract "does not go as far" as that from the city of Tulsa, which "focuses heavily on allocating pay increases at the entry-level and lower ranks that will help with recruiting."
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the ruling allows for a "historic increase in pay" that should make Tulsa more competitive in recruitment.
"It will also allow us to pay the 4% retention bonus earned by those firefighters who have served our community throughout the pandemic," he said in a statement Wednesday. "I am grateful we can finally resolve this contract and get Tulsa firefighters the pay they have earned."
In August, Tulsa Fire Department officials told city councilors of a staffing shortage amounting to 60 firefighters. One official said about 20 firefighters were being asked to work overtime each day, making for a 48-hour shift followed by 24 hours off.
The following month, Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 declared an impasse to negotiations with the city.
The Oklahoma Fire & Police Arbitration Act provided for a panel to select from the two “Last Best Offer” proposals for Tulsa firefighters, according to a Tuesday news release from the union.
The ruling will result in raises ranging from 4% to 12%, depending on length of service, as well as a one-time 4% stipend. The union had sought an across-the-board increase of 11.1%, at an annual cost of about $6.1 million. An analysis determined the city's offer will cost about $5.4 million a year.
Arbitrators noted the cost difference was minimal, adding "the real issue is ... about how the money is to be distributed in terms of wages."
“While we are disappointed with the outcome, we are grateful there is a process in place to ensure a path forward,” IAFF Local 176 Labor Attorney Pat Hunt said in the release. “It is past time for the men and women of the Tulsa Fire Department to be adequately compensated for the life-saving work they perform each and every day.”
According to the release, arbitrators were presented with a pay analysis showing Tulsa firefighters rank last in a national comparison of similar cities and 16th in Oklahoma.
“Such a critical disparity must be addressed, and this award will only be a small step in that direction,” IAFF Local 176 President Matt Lay said in a statement. "We will continue to advocate for a fair and equitable wage for our members in coming years.”
Tulsa voters in 2016 passed a permanent public safety tax, a portion of which went to hire up to 65 new firefighters a year. In 2007, about 2,000 people applied to be Tulsa firefighters. From summer 2020 to summer 2021, the agency got only 220 applicants.
At a City Council meeting in November, Lay noted the city’s fiscal year 2022 contract with the police union includes a record $8.3 million a year increase in wages and benefits and that the city has agreed to a contract with 911 dispatchers that provides an across-the-board 10% wage increase.
A new firefighter earns $39,179 and maxes out at $66,268, Lay said.
In the ruling dated Dec. 28, arbitrators agreed with the spirit of the union's argument while nodding to the city's position regarding a shaky economic recovery during the ongoing pandemic.
"Within Oklahoma alone, comparisons ... reveal that the Tulsa firefighters are significantly underpaid," arbitrators wrote in the decision. "The loss of applicants to local cities such as Broken Arrow and Owasso, where average salaries are higher ($76,815.40 and $67,707.18, respectively), also provides good evidence that the salaries of Tulsa firefighters need to be more competitive."
In addition to discussion of other pandemic-related revenue challenges for the city, arbitrators referenced Tulsa Airport Authority's termination of a Tulsa Fire Department contract for aircraft rescue and firefighting services. The contract award to a private out-of-state company, announced in November 2020, "translates into a $1.8 million loss of revenue" for the city, arbitrators wrote.
City officials said Wednesday in a statement that Tulsa firefighters, in addition to the raises approved in arbitration, will receive step increases of 4% to 17% as part of the fiscal year 2021 collective bargaining agreement.
"This increase keeps City of Tulsa firefighters far ahead (24% ahead) of the average pay for firefighters in the Tulsa area and brings our firefighters ahead of the average pay of cities our size in other states," according to the statement.
World staff writer Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.
