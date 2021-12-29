Arbitrator rules for city after contract dispute with firefighters

After more than a year trying for agreement with the local firefighters union on a new contract, the city's offer to bump Tulsa Fire Department salaries was chosen over the union's proposal in an arbitration process.

According to the ruling from a panel of three arbitrators, the decision was based on "the need to address the dramatic decline in applications for firefighter positions caused in part by low salaries at the entry and lower-level ranks."

Arbitrators stated in the ruling that the union's offer for the new contract "does not go as far" as that from the city of Tulsa, which "focuses heavily on allocating pay increases at the entry-level and lower ranks that will help with recruiting."

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the ruling allows for a "historic increase in pay" that should make Tulsa more competitive in recruitment.

"It will also allow us to pay the 4% retention bonus earned by those firefighters who have served our community throughout the pandemic," he said in a statement Wednesday. "I am grateful we can finally resolve this contract and get Tulsa firefighters the pay they have earned."