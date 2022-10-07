Apollo 13 astronaut, OU alum, talks new book ahead of Tulsa fundraiser

Stuck over 200,000 miles from earth in a rapidly failing spacecraft.

If there was ever a situation that justified panicking, this was it.

But astronaut Fred Haise and his Apollo 13 crewmates managed to keep their heads. And communicating with their colleagues back home, they came up with a plan that would help them survive.

That way of responding is at least one of the takeaways Haise hopes readers will get from his recently released autobiography, "Never Panic Early."

"We're all going to have bad situations in life," he said in a phone interview this week. "When they come, if you can, take a few moments to think through all your options.

"If you make a rash decision, it can just make things worse."

Haise, who was part of one of the great survival stories of the space age, will be in Tulsa this weekend to help raise funds for the Tulsa Air & Space Museum.

He will be among the featured guests Saturday for the museum's "Wine, Dine & Moondust" event, where he'll be joined by Tom Weichel, who was part of Mission Control on Apollo 13; and Bill Moore, former TASM board director and co-author of Haise's book.

Tickets for the event and fundraiser, set for noon-3 p.m., are still available, officials said. Call (918) 834-9900 for information.

Haise, a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, who now lives in the Houston area, has Oklahoma ties.

He's a 1959 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a degree in aeronautical engineering. And while at OU, he served two years with the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

An Air Force captain and fighter pilot, Haise entered the space program in the 1960s, sights set on helping the U.S. land on the moon.

Following the first landing in 1969, Haise, who was a backup astronaut on two succeeding missions, would soon get his chance.

Launched on April 11, 1970, the Apollo 13 mission included a three-person crew with Haise serving as lunar module pilot.

Part of the plan was for Haise to join Jim Lovell to walk on the moon's surface, which would've made them the fifth and sixth Americans to do so.

But when they arrived, things quickly went wrong.

An oxygen tank exploded, causing serious problems.

Forced to abort the mission, the crew, with time running out and resources dwindling, were in a fight for their lives.

The story of their journey back to earth has been widely chronicled, including in the 1995 film "Apollo 13," in which Haise was played by Bill Paxton.

Haise has also told the story in person.

He's spoken to audiences of all ages, he said, but it's always the children who are the most direct in their questions.

"The first thing they want to know is 'Did you think you were going to die?'" he said, chuckling. "They get right to the point."

While he felt some fear, he added, his overriding emotion was disappointment.

"I was sick to my stomach," he said of having to abort the mission and miss his chance to walk on the moon.

Haise, who went on to test pilot the first space shuttle, remains one of only 24 Americans to have flown to the moon.

He almost got a chance to return as part of Apollo 19, alongside Sand Springs native Bill Pogue, but budget cuts led to the mission's cancellation.

NASA's new plans to go back to the moon and Mars are exciting, Haise said, but like in his era funding will be key.

Haise's new book relied on archival records and the diary he kept.

For an even deeper dive into his life, career and the Apollo 13 experience, Haise has also unveiled a new website at fredhaise.space.

