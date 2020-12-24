AP All-Big 12: Three Cowboys make first team and three more earn second-team honors

Three Oklahoma State players were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 team that was announced on Thursday and three more Cowboys were added to the second team.

Offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Josh Sills joined receiver Tylan Wallace as the three first-team recipients. Wallace was a unanimous pick. Running back Chuba Hubbard, cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga earned second-team honors.

The All-Big 12 team was voted on by a panel of 20 sports reporters who regularly cover the Big 12. Wallace and Jenkins were also named to the All-Big 12 first team that was voted on by the league coaches.

Jenkins and Sills were OSU’s most consistent linemen this season while Wallace showed a full recovery from last year’s season-ending knee injury. Wallace caught 53 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. Wallace finished with at least 129 receiving yards in three games this year and had over 90 receiving yards in five games.

Hubbard dealt with injuries for most of the year but still managed a second-team honor after rushing for 625 yards and five touchdowns. Hubbard played in seven games but only tallied a combined 14 carries in the final two games he played in November.