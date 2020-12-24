AP All-Big 12: Three Cowboys make first team and three more earn second-team honors

Three Oklahoma State players were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 team that was announced on Thursday and three more Cowboys were added to the second team.
Offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Josh Sills joined receiver Tylan Wallace as the three first-team recipients. Wallace was a unanimous pick. Running back Chuba Hubbard, cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga earned second-team honors.
The All-Big 12 team was voted on by a panel of 20 sports reporters who regularly cover the Big 12. Wallace and Jenkins were also named to the All-Big 12 first team that was voted on by the league coaches.
Jenkins and Sills were OSU’s most consistent linemen this season while Wallace showed a full recovery from last year’s season-ending knee injury. Wallace caught 53 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. Wallace finished with at least 129 receiving yards in three games this year and had over 90 receiving yards in five games.
Hubbard dealt with injuries for most of the year but still managed a second-team honor after rushing for 625 yards and five touchdowns. Hubbard played in seven games but only tallied a combined 14 carries in the final two games he played in November.
Ogbongbemiga had a team-high 76 tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He set a new single-game school record when he forced three fumbles in the 29-22 loss to TCU. He also grabbed both of his fumble recoveries in that game.
Williams had a strong senior year with his lockdown coverage preventing some quarterbacks from throwing in his direction. He finished his season with 18 tackles, seven pass deflections and a forced fumble.
The Cowboys will play No. 18 Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jenkins, Hubbard and Williams have already opted out and will not be playing.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB;Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
RB;u-Breece Hall, Iowa State
RB;Leddie Brown, West Virginia
T;Samuel Cosmi, Texas
T;Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
G;Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
G;Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
C;Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
TE;u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
WR;u-Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
WR;Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
All-Purpose;Trestan Ebner, Baylor
K;Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Defense
DE;Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State
DE;JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
DT;Darius Stills, West Virginia
DT;Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
LB;Mike Rose, Iowa State
LB;Tony Fields II, West Virginia
LB;Garret Wallow, TCU
CB;Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
CB;Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech
S;Trevon Moehrig, TCU
S;Jalen Pitre, Baylor
P;Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
(“u-” denotes unanimous selection)
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB;Brock Purdy, Iowa State
RB;Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
RB;Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
T;Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
T;T.J. Storment, TCU
G;Derek Schweiger, Iowa State
G;Michael Brown, West Virginia
C;Colin Newell, Iowa State
TE;Austin Stogner, Oklahoma
WR;Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
WR;Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
All-Purpose;Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
K;Cameron Dicker, Texas
Defense
DE;+Joseph Ossai, Texas
DE;Ochaun Mathis, TCU
DT;Dante Stills, West Virginia
DT;Drew Wiley, Kansas State
LB;Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State
DE;+Joseph Ossai, Texas
LB;++ Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
LB;++ Terrel Bernard, Baylor
CB;Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State
CB;Tre Brown, Oklahoma
S;Tykee Smith, West Virginia
S;Greg Eisworth II Iowa State
P;Jordy Sandy, TCU
(+=Ossai got votes at both positions; ++=tie for final second-team LB spot.)
Coach of the year — u-Matt Campbell, Iowa State.
Offensive player of the year — u-Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State.
Defensive player of the year — Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State.
Newcomer of the year — (tie) Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma; and Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia.