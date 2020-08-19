A local group will host an anti-voter suppression rally outside the BOK Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Tulsa Anti-Racist Action and other groups will gather at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Third Street and Denver Avenue outside the arena.
The groups reportedly plan to protest President Donald Trump’s efforts to “shut down the USPS in an attempt to thwart mail-in-voting during the Covid-19 epidemic,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Jimmy Peterson from Tulsa Anti-Racist Action said Tuesday he expects at least 100 people to attend. He asked all attendees to wear masks, stay hydrated and keep the protest peaceful.
