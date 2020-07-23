Less than one month after a new world record was set, Ochelata angler Cory Watters caught and released another giant paddlefish from the boat of Keystone Lake guide Jeremiah Mefford Thursday to smash the mark by 5.2 pounds.
On June 28 Mefford guided Edmond angler James Lukehart to a world-record 146.7-pound monster. That fish measured 70.5 inches in total length with a girth of 45 inches.
Thursday Watters landed a new record that weighs 151.9 pounds and measures 71.5 inches in length with a 44.25-inch girth, as certified by Josh Johnston, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation northeast region fisheries supervisor.
“This is really something,” Watters said. “I’m beyond excited. We’ll see how long I’ll have it in the books but it’s neat to always have that recorded, ‘In 2020 I did this.’ Even if it’s just for a day I’m still excited and stoked about that ... It was my day.”
This fish is not only a world record but a previously document fish that had a bit of jewelry around its lip.
“They said it was tagged and we started thinking about bigger fish we tagged six years ago and two years ago,” Johnston said. “When we saw the tag we knew it was from an (Oklahoma State University) study done back 1996 to 1998.”
The fish was tagged with a metal band with a phone number for OSU, a reward for information and the number 667.
“The reward expired a long time ago,” Johnston said with a chuckle.
The fish was tagged in Salt Creek Arm of Keystone Lake on January 4, 1997 when it was logged as 657 millimeters from eye to fork and weighing 3.5 kilograms.
So, 23-and-a-half years ago the fish was just over 25 inches long and about 7.7 pounds.
Plaukert said the project was ground-floor research on the reservoir, which was known to hold paddlefish but very little was known about them at that time.
“It was to get an idea of the population so they would know how to manage them going forward,” he said. “Apparently they’ve done a pretty good job.”
The Thursday trip was a learning experience for Watters and his son, Stetson, 9, as well.
Watters said he has snagged paddlefish since he was 16 fishing from the bank during spawning runs and more recently he has fished for them from his own boat, learning and progressing from others from trolling with weights to trolling with diving planers.
“I have caught some 80 pounders and was kind of hoping to break that triple-digit mark and I was interested in learning about the LiveScope,” he said.
Using the Garmin Panoptix Livescope live scanning sonar that Mefford has learned to use for snagging on Keystone promises to be the next graduation in paddlefish snagging techniques.
“You can stay over the fish longer, but it takes a lot of skill,” Watters said.
Watters said typically its his son who has the hot rod on the boat.
“He got to snag a few and I think his biggest one was in the 80s,” Watters said. “But today I got one up on him.”
Watters said the world-record landing technique took some finesse and skilled fish handling after the catch to keep it alive for a smooth and healthy release after a 5- to 10-minute battle to get it to the boat.
“When you hook the bigger fish there’s almost a little more finesse to it,” he said. “You’d think you just have to bear down and wrench on them but it’s not like that you have to be firm and keep pressure on them but kind of gentle at the same time.”
He said the fish was out of the water for a short time on the initial catch for a quick weight check and then was back in the water for a trip to the boat ramp as Mefford called biologists to see if they could come and check the weight.
The fish was very healthy, he said.
“I had a rope on the tail and was pulling it around by the bill just walking with it. At one point I got a little worried I stepped into little big of a drop-off to deeper water and it tried to swim off a little with me as I’m trying to get my feet back,” he said with a chuckle. “I was glad I didn’t lose it.”