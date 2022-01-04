Another strong cold front to blast area Wednesday night, Thursday

Another strong cold front is expected to blast the area Wednesday night into Thursday, with wind chill values in the single digits to near zero, forecasters said.

"An arctic cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, ushering in much colder air to the region. Portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas will see dangerous wind chills in the single digits to near zero," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Some light snow accumulation is possible near the Kansas and Missouri borders, but no travel impacts are expected, forecasters said.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 42, and northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night, the forecast is for increasing clouds, with a low around 19, and wind chill values between 5 and 15. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 26, and north winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night's low will be around 18.