Another search planned Tuesday for missing Welch girls

Pennington confined the woman and child for up to four days where Pennington’s girlfriend was beaten.

On Jan. 4, 2000 the domestic violence incident was reported and the mother and daughter were taken to a women’s shelter in Coffeyville, Kansas, where they stayed for about three weeks. Pennington whisked them away in the middle of the night and drove them to Picher, where he had already moved their belongings from Chetopa, he said.

Stansill said the couple were married on Feb. 2, 2000, and authorities believe they stayed in Picher for up to six months.

“After interviewing Pennington’s relatives, we believe the move to Picher was in order for David to be closer to Phil Welch who was living three blocks north at 412 South College,” Stansill said.

After escaping the Freeman’s burning mobile home and hiding in a field, the teens were corralled and taken to Welch’s residence at 412 S. College and kept there for around two weeks where they were tortured, raped, drugged and eventually killed.

“There is a great deal of inconsistency on the exact location of the cellar and whether it still existed during the time Pennington lived in Picher,” Stansill said.