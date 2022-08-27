Another city election, another low turnout of voters

Let’s get right to the point: Turnout for Tuesday’s City Council elections was not good. And bad might not be a strong enough word to describe it accurately.

Only 37,215 of the city’s 214,220 registered voters — or 17.4 % — cast ballots, according to unofficial results reported by the Tulsa County Election Board prior to official certification. That’s about half as many as voted in the August 2020 City Council and mayoral elections.

Low turnout for municipal elections is nothing new in Tulsa, or elsewhere, but the City Council has nonetheless changed election dates periodically in the hope of wresting more public interest.

City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, for one, knows that turnout matters. She’s headed to a Nov. 8 runoff with Ken Reddick after failing to win a majority of the votes in the three-person District 7 race. She had to settle for the 49.82% of the vote she received — fewer than 10 votes shy of the 50% plus one she needed to claim victory.

“I think the main takeaway, especially with local races, your school board, your county commissioner, is every vote counts,” Wright said.

Wright announced Friday that she will seek a manual recount of the vote, just to be sure. She said she is not making any allegations of voter fraud but does have concerns about possible mechanical or technical errors.

The recount is expected to take place Thursday.

“We see enough discrepancy in the poll numbers reported from our poll runners at District 7’s 20 precincts on Tuesday, the reported numbers by the Election Board’s results and the official numbers calculated today at the Election Board to merit an audit,” Wright said in a statement posted on Facebook late Friday.

In District 4, a jubilant Laura Bellis found herself on the other side of the divide. She claimed victory in a six-person race by winning 50.63% of the vote. The second-place finisher, Michael Feamster, earned 24.97% of the vote.

Districts 8 and 9, with the most registered voters, had the most people turn out to cast ballots Tuesday, but not just in sheer numbers.

In District 8, 5,391 people voted for longtime Councilor Phil Lakin — the most votes cast for any council candidate on Tuesday — on his way to an overwhelming victory over challenger Scott Houston. Nearly 23% of the district’s 33,216 registered voters went to the polls.

It was a similar story in District 9, where voters sent Councilor Jayme Fowler back to work for a second term with 59% of the vote. Patrick earned 3,897 of the 6,623 ballots cast in the district. Overall, 21% of registered voters in District 9 cast ballots.

The numbers weren’t so good in Districts 2, 3, and 6. District 3 had the lowest turnout in the city at 10.5%. District 6 had the second-lowest turnout with 12.2%, and the third-lowest turnout was in District 2, where just 12.5% of registered voters showed up to vote.

