Annual Will Rogers airplane fly-in set for return Aug. 14 near Oologah

The annual Will Rogers and Wiley Post Fly-In — a regional, annual aviation event that was suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will be held Aug. 14 near Oologah.

The fly-in and National Day of Remembrance will be held at Rogers' Oologah birthplace ranch, sponsored by the Cherokee Nation.

One of the largest fly-in events in Oklahoma, it is a family event with planes flying over Oologah Lake and landing just yards from the historic Rogers home — relocated when the lake was created — and other activities.

Planes will start landing about 7:30 a.m. and, because of hot weather, should be airborne again by 1:30 p.m. There is ample car parking south of the airstrip, organizers said.

"Until last year when most of the world was shut down by the COVID pandemic, the event was an annual observance calling attention to the love of aviation the two (Rogers and Post) shared until their untimely death Aug. 15, 1935, in an Alaska plane crash," the Will Rogers Museums said in a news release.

"Will (Rogers) was an international spokesman for the new mode of transportation and Wiley (Post) a pioneer pilot, who flew around the world twice setting speed records," the release says.