Annual Will Rogers airplane fly-in set for return Aug. 14 near Oologah

The annual Will Rogers and Wiley Post Fly-In — a regional, annual aviation event that was suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will be held Aug. 14 near Oologah.
The fly-in and National Day of Remembrance will be held at Rogers' Oologah birthplace ranch, sponsored by the Cherokee Nation.
One of the largest fly-in events in Oklahoma, it is a family event with planes flying over Oologah Lake and landing just yards from the historic Rogers home — relocated when the lake was created — and other activities.
Planes will start landing about 7:30 a.m. and, because of hot weather, should be airborne again by 1:30 p.m. There is ample car parking south of the airstrip, organizers said.
"Until last year when most of the world was shut down by the COVID pandemic, the event was an annual observance calling attention to the love of aviation the two (Rogers and Post) shared until their untimely death Aug. 15, 1935, in an Alaska plane crash," the Will Rogers Museums said in a news release.
"Will (Rogers) was an international spokesman for the new mode of transportation and Wiley (Post) a pioneer pilot, who flew around the world twice setting speed records," the release says.
A highlight, a tradition for the past several years, will occur about 9:30 a.m. when "Will" (Lester Lurk, a Missouri farmer and Will Rogers look-alike) and "Wiley" (pilot Tom Egbert) step from a plane landing in the center of the field.
The National Day of Remembrance and special ceremony — a tribute to those who have lost their lives in small plane crashes — will be shown live on the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Facebook page at 9:55 a.m., with the service to begin at 10.
A commemoration lapel pin, showing Rogers in a flight jacket, has been given to families of more than 30 crash victims. (The pins can be purchased for $5 each.)
To add someone to the list, contact the Will Rogers Memorial at winfo@willrogers.com.
Dale Smith, who wrote “Oklahoma’s Will” and produced and directed the musical “Will and the Wind” a few years ago, is planning a reunion of some of the cast.
"A group of young people from this area traveled cross-county to Will’s California ranch a number of years ago, staging the performance along the route. Smith said a group of those participants will reunite at the fly-in," organizers said in the press release.
Spectators are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and watch landings, walk among the planes and visit pilots, sit in the shade trees on the lawn near the house and listen to Cherokee storyteller Robert Lewis, and visit food trucks and a classic car show.
There will also be 19th century games and a kids zone bouncy houses.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Visitors are asked to social distance and wear a mask when interacting with vendors, the release says.
The ranch airstrip is northeast of Oologah at 9501 E. 380 Road.
Call 918-341-0719 or 918-906-7258 for more information.