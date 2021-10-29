 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Tulsa Run returns Saturday in person
0 Comments

Annual Tulsa Run returns Saturday in person

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While it won’t be exactly the same experience runners are used to, organizers of the annual Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run say they are just happy to be back to an in-person event.

“Our goal this year is to just try to return to racing and get people back out,” run organizer Matt Stockman said of the event, which returns for its 44th year Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the 15k, which starts and ends in downtown Tulsa, shifted to a virtual event in 2020, with the 5k and 2k canceled outright.

All three options are back this year in-person.

Also, the “double” option returns, allowing runners to complete both the 15K and 5K routes for a special medal.

The traditional wheelchair and race walk divisions also will be back.

Participation won’t be at its usual level, as expected with the community still emerging from the pandemic, Stockman said.

Around 4,000 participants are anticipated, down from some 7,000 in 2019.

But with the goal this year of just resuming in-person, Stockman said, the hope is to build some momentum heading into next year’s race — the event’s 45th anniversary.

“We definitely plan to celebrate that milestone with a lot of activities planned around it,” he said.

Another change for this year: The event start time will be an hour earlier, at 7 a.m.

That means the 15k portion will start at 8 a.m. rather than the traditional 9 a.m.

Stockman said the time change was made because it’s Halloween weekend and organizers want to be accommodating to people’s plans.

The event will conclude at 11 a.m. with all affected streets reopening.

Finish Line Fest, the traditional celebration at the finish line, will be scaled back this year — among changes made with safety in mind.

“We’re not going to have a big area like we typically have,” Stockman said.

The race will start at Third Street and Boston Avenue.

Spectators will have various options for viewing along the route.

For the first time in seven years, the route will include Riverside Drive. Part of the race historically, area construction made it necessary to relocate from Riverside in 2014.

“We heard from a lot of the longtime runners of the event that they want to go back to Riverside,” Stockman said. “The great thing about Riverside, it makes it a very fast course. So people can work on their (personal records) and try to get their best time. That’s what people love about it.”

The Tulsa Run was first held in 1978, with around 1,000 runners competing.

Since then, more than 150,000 people have finished the 15k race, officials said.

“It really is a race for everybody — every distance, every ability,” Stockman said. “It’s a race for Tulsa, and it’s an honor to be able to carry on that history and tradition.”

“Yes, the run is going to look a little bit different overall this year,” he added. “But the big message is we’re just glad to be back and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

For a full schedule and other information, go to tulsarun.com. Runners may pick up their race packets from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at the McKeon Center for Creativity, 910 S. Boston Ave.

<&rule>

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Where to watch

The 2021 Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run recommends the following sites as the best ones for spectators:

Start line: 3rd Street and Boston

Watch the runners line up, amp up and fly across the starting line as music blasts and energy fills downtown Tulsa.

5th Street and Boulder

Planning to hang near the start and finish? Just after the runners take off, go grab what has been called by some the "Best Breakfast in Tulsa" at Cherry Street Kitchen, open at 8 a.m.

16th / 17th Streets and Boulder

Looking for some of Tulsa's best coffee and a killer view of the race? Look no further than Doubleshot coffee. If you time it JUST right, you might already have coffee in hand as the runners hit their stride. The aid station located nearby will be pumping some killer tunes, so dance it out with your latte.

18th Street and Boulder

If you have kids with ALL the energy, take them to Veteran’s Park where they can play and practice their best form for when they do their first 15k while you watch your runners head toward their second mile.

Riverside and 26th Pl

Near the entrance to the Gathering Place is the perfect place to take a gander. Whether you prefer to cheer the runners on from above on the fabulous land bridges or you want to hang near the DJ at the aid station, you're sure to get an excellent view. Stick here to see the runners come back by, and grab a cup of coffee at the Redbud Café (open at 9 a.m.) in the Lodge before letting the kids run off some energy at the Adventure Playground.

41st Street Plaza

Station yourself at this plaza and you can not only watch the runners make their turn back toward downtown, you can listen to some music and let the kids hang upside down on the monkey bars!

15th Street and Riverside

With sweeping river views and a DJ playing high-energy music, this is a great spot to watch the runners close in on 7 miles.

11th Street and Boston

Want a place to see the runners with less than a mile to go with a unique craft coffee in hand? Try grabbing something at the nearby Foolish Things before watching the runners make their final approach to the finish line.

Finish Line: 4th Street and Boston

There's nothing like seeing the runners crossing the finish and getting their well-earned medal. Be there to cheer them all on and see your favorite folks make 2021 a race for the books!

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News