Annual Tulsa Run returns Saturday in person

“We definitely plan to celebrate that milestone with a lot of activities planned around it,” he said.

Another change for this year: The event start time will be an hour earlier, at 7 a.m.

That means the 15k portion will start at 8 a.m. rather than the traditional 9 a.m.

Stockman said the time change was made because it’s Halloween weekend and organizers want to be accommodating to people’s plans.

The event will conclude at 11 a.m. with all affected streets reopening.

Finish Line Fest, the traditional celebration at the finish line, will be scaled back this year — among changes made with safety in mind.

“We’re not going to have a big area like we typically have,” Stockman said.

The race will start at Third Street and Boston Avenue.

Spectators will have various options for viewing along the route.

For the first time in seven years, the route will include Riverside Drive. Part of the race historically, area construction made it necessary to relocate from Riverside in 2014.