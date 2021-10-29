Annual Tulsa Run returns Saturday in person

While it won’t be exactly the same experience runners are used to, organizers of the annual Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run say they are just happy to be back to an in-person event.
“Our goal this year is to just try to return to racing and get people back out,” run organizer Matt Stockman said of the event, which returns for its 44th year Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the 15k, which starts and ends in downtown Tulsa, shifted to a virtual event in 2020, with the 5k and 2k canceled outright.
All three options are back this year in-person.
Also, the “double” option returns, allowing runners to complete both the 15K and 5K routes for a special medal.
The traditional wheelchair and race walk divisions also will be back.
Participation won’t be at its usual level, as expected with the community still emerging from the pandemic, Stockman said.
Around 4,000 participants are anticipated, down from some 7,000 in 2019.
But with the goal this year of just resuming in-person, Stockman said, the hope is to build some momentum heading into next year’s race — the event’s 45th anniversary.
“We definitely plan to celebrate that milestone with a lot of activities planned around it,” he said.
Another change for this year: The event start time will be an hour earlier, at 7 a.m.
That means the 15k portion will start at 8 a.m. rather than the traditional 9 a.m.
Stockman said the time change was made because it’s Halloween weekend and organizers want to be accommodating to people’s plans.
The event will conclude at 11 a.m. with all affected streets reopening.
Finish Line Fest, the traditional celebration at the finish line, will be scaled back this year — among changes made with safety in mind.
“We’re not going to have a big area like we typically have,” Stockman said.
The race will start at Third Street and Boston Avenue.
Spectators will have various options for viewing along the route.
For the first time in seven years, the route will include Riverside Drive. Part of the race historically, area construction made it necessary to relocate from Riverside in 2014.
“We heard from a lot of the longtime runners of the event that they want to go back to Riverside,” Stockman said. “The great thing about Riverside, it makes it a very fast course. So people can work on their (personal records) and try to get their best time. That’s what people love about it.”
The Tulsa Run was first held in 1978, with around 1,000 runners competing.
Since then, more than 150,000 people have finished the 15k race, officials said.
“It really is a race for everybody — every distance, every ability,” Stockman said. “It’s a race for Tulsa, and it’s an honor to be able to carry on that history and tradition.”
“Yes, the run is going to look a little bit different overall this year,” he added. “But the big message is we’re just glad to be back and we’re excited about the opportunity.”
For a full schedule and other information, go to tulsarun.com. Runners may pick up their race packets from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at the McKeon Center for Creativity, 910 S. Boston Ave.
