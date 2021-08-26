Annual support walk for Parkinson's disease returns Saturday

The American Parkinson’s Disease Association’s Oklahoma Chapter will host its fourth annual Oklahoma Optimism Walk on Saturday, returning to an in-person event after going virtual last year.

The event is set for 8-10 a.m. at Whiteside Park, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave., and it’s not too late to register to participate, organizers say.

The Oklahoma Optimism Walk is one of a series of walks being held nationwide to raise money and awareness in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Around 1 million Americans live with Parkinson’s, including 10,000 in Oklahoma.

Jenny Johnson, American Parkinson’s Disease Association Oklahoma executive director, said the annual walks have an empowering effect for participants.

“When someone you love is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, it can be frustrating to not know how to help. But then we see that frustration turn into motivation, determination, and purpose when people take part in the Optimism Walk," she said.

The event raises funds that are critical to the organization, enabling it to provide more programs and services for local people with Parkinson’s.