Annual Special Olympics Summer Games return in-person after two years off for COVID

STILLWATER — After 30 years of coaching for Special Olympics, Shelley Gibson knows how to bring out the best in her athletes.

Still, there’s no motivation quite like having a whole community rooting for you, she said.

“They gave us a great send-off yesterday,” said Gibson, a special education teacher at Catoosa High School. “We had a police escort all the way to I-244. It was so cool.”

Catoosa residents stepped up as well for a recent bingo night and silent auction, she added.

“We were able to earn enough money on that one night to pay everybody’s way for this,” Gibson said.

The Catoosa group, joined by Special Olympics teams from across the state, kicked off their first day of competition Wednesday, as Special Olympics Oklahoma’s Summer Games returned to the Oklahoma State University campus.

The teams, many of which received similar send-offs from their communities, are extra pumped about being back at OSU this year.

Because of cancellations for COVID-19, these are the first Summer Games held in-person since May 2019.

Three full days of events are planned through Friday, organizers said, with more than 200 teams and some 2,700 athletes participating.

The event — the highlight of Special Olympics Oklahoma’s year-round programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities — is the nation’s largest Special Olympics Summer Games.

Competitions this year include track and field, bocce, cornhole, golf, horseshoes, powerlifting and softball.

Bocce player Gavin Pressley, 16, is one of more than 60 athletes on hand from Broken Arrow.

“On a scale of one to 100, I’m at 10,000,” he said of how happy he was the games were back.

“We’ve been training for this since January,” said Tricia Duncan, special education teacher at Broken Arrow’s Sequoyah Middle School and a Special Olympics coach.

After two years off, Wednesday felt like her first Summer Games all over again, she said.

“The first time you come you get so emotional. You have no voice because you’re screaming so much for them,” she said. “That’s what it feels like right now.”

From the stands at OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium, Kimberlee and Jeff Getts of Broken Arrow cheered on their son Austin, 13, as he competed in bocce. Their older son, Lucas, 17, sat with them.

“It feels amazing to be back out and see Austin participate in the events that he enjoys,” Kimberlee said.

Not far from the field, the powerlifting competition was held Wednesday morning in the stadium’s weight room.

Midway through the squats portion, Gibson was ecstatic: Two of her athletes already had attained personal bests.

“I don’t know who’s happier — them or me,” she laughed. “They work hard. They train just like every other athlete and for them to come here in this atmosphere and get their personal best, it just means everything.”

Catoosa powerlifter J.J. Brock, 17, was doing his best to stay focused, with this week also marking his high school graduation.

Being able to celebrate that along with a return to the Summer Games makes the week extra memorable, said his mother, Amanda Brock.

“He started lifting as a freshman,” she said, adding that he fell in love with the sport.

Tulsa-based Special Olympics Oklahoma serves more than 12,000 athletes from around the state annually with over 175 sports competitions and training clinics.

This year marks the Oklahoma event’s 52nd anniversary, with OSU and the city of Stillwater in their 37th year as hosts.

An Olympic-style opening ceremony and parade of athletes was held Wednesday evening at Gallagher Iba Arena.

Gibson said during the last two years some competitions were attempted virtually.

But it just wasn’t the same, she said.

The power of Special Olympics is in the in-person camaraderie and support.

“I tell people if you leave a Special Olympic event not feeling better than when you came in, you don’t have red blood running through your veins,” Gibson said.

For information and images from this week’s Summer Games, check out Special Olympics Oklahoma on Facebook at facebook.com/specialolympicsoklahoma.

