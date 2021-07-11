Annual senior living fair returns after year off for pandemic

More than 100 exhibitors offering helpful information to aging adults will be on hand Tuesday when LIFE Senior Services’ Senior Safety and Lifestyle Fair returns to Expo Square.

The event, which is back after a year off for COVID, is set for 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Exchange Center, 4145 E. 21st St.

Admission is free, and shuttle service will be offered from the parking lot.

COVID safety precautions will be employed, officials said.

As with past fairs, attendees will be able to learn about a range of topics, including active aging, caregiver support services, money management and investments, Medicare options and VA benefits, health services, accessibility and rehabilitation services, travel opportunities, senior housing and more.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., AARP Oklahoma will offer free drive-through shredding on the Exchange Center’s east side. Seniors are invited to bring old tax, medical and banking records or even prescription tags for safe, on-site destruction.

Free vision and hearing screenings will also be available, and expired or unneeded medications may be safely disposed of at the Rx TakeBack booth.