Aging adults will have the opportunity to learn more about a variety of topics and services geared toward their needs on Tuesday, July 11, when LIFE Senior Services’ Senior Lifestyle and Wellness Fair returns to Expo Square.

The event is set for 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Exchange Center, 4145 E. 21st St., with plenty of parking and shuttle service for guests’ convenience. Admission is free.

The annual event typically attracts over 2,000 seniors and family caregivers, and 150-plus exhibitors.

Guests will be able to learn about a range of topics, including active aging, caregiver support services, money management and investments, Medicare options and VA benefits, health services, accessibility and rehabilitation services, travel opportunities, senior housing and more.

New this year, Saint Francis Health System will host 10 booths highlighting their services, ranging from hospice and rehabilitation to their cancer center.

Eileen Bradshaw, CEO of LIFE Senior Services, said, “Our goal is to help seniors live their best life, and this event will put a spotlight on the businesses, organizations, programs and services that exist to help seniors stay active, involved and healthy.”

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., AARP Oklahoma will offer free drive-through shredding on the Exchange Center’s east side. Seniors are invited to bring old tax, medical and banking records or even prescription tags for safe, on-site destruction.

Free vision and hearing screenings will also be available, and expired or unneeded medications may be safely disposed of at the Rx TakeBack booth.

Throughout the day, a special Senior Stage will feature educational presentations and entertainment.

A fashion show presented by Assistance League of Tulsa will feature clothing from the organization’s upscale resale shop.

New this year, Animal Rescue Foundation will offer a program on Aging in Dog Years for pet owners.

For more information, call 918-664-9000 or go to LIFEseniorservices.org.

