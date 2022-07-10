Annual Senior Fair returns to Expo Square

More than 150 exhibitors offering helpful information to aging adults will be on hand Tuesday when LIFE Senior Services’ Senior Lifestyle and Wellness Fair returns to Expo Square.

The event is set for 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Exchange Center, 4145 E. 21st St.

Admission is free, with free event bags available to the first 500 visitors.

As with past fairs, guests will be able to learn about a range of topics, including active aging, caregiver support services, money management and investments, Medicare options and VA benefits, health services, accessibility and rehabilitation services, travel opportunities, senior housing and more.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., AARP Oklahoma will offer free drive-through shredding on the Exchange Center’s east side. Seniors are invited to bring old tax, medical and banking records or even prescription tags for safe, on-site destruction.

Free vision and hearing screenings will also be available, and expired or unneeded medications may be safely disposed of at the Rx TakeBack booth.

Throughout the day, a special Senior Stage will feature educational presentations and entertainment.

A fashion show presented by Assistance League of Tulsa will feature clothing from the organization’s upscale resale shop.

New this year will be an antiques sideshow.

For more information, call 918-664-9000 or go to LIFEseniorservices.org.

