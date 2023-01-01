Annual People to Watch covers people of many backgrounds and interests

Each new year the Tulsa World profiles 10 people with local ties who may not be well-known yet, but could be soon. Our People to Watch come from a variety of backgrounds, occupations and avocations. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
This year’s group includes: Tulsa’s deputy mayor; a doctor and school board member; a pastor doing his best to improve far north Tulsa; a rising music artist; a potential congressional delegate; the new director of Greenwood Rising; a young immigration activist; a homeless advocate; the executive director of RiverParks; and a leader in the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility project.
The profiles are only a brief introduction to each of our 10 People to Watch. Keep your eyes open for them in the months and years ahead.
Gallery: Tulsa World's People to Watch 2023
People to Watch: Phillip Abode says tangible results will come if 'more folks choose north Tulsa'
People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold
People to Watch: Cassia Carr focuses on making city a premier employer
People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers
People to Watch: Raymond Doswell hopes to connect Greenwood Rising to the broader American story
People to Watch: Jeff Edwards knows importance of building good partnerships
People to Watch: Sarah Grounds hopes village of 'tiny homes' can provide community for the homeless
People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals
People to Watch: Dr. Chris McNeil takes pride in being approachable
People to Watch: Kim Teehee hopes experience, reputation help tribe secure delegate to Congress
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Wednesday's resolution authorizes Principal Chief David Hill to execute a memorandum of understanding with INCOG and the cities of Jenks and Tulsa, thus ending nearly six years of uncertainty over the project.
Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs.
“That was a big bust. But as far as seeing a decline in converters (sales), nah, we are not even close to seeing a decline in them,” said an employee of a business that sells replacement catalytic converters to repair shops.
Appointed by President Joe Biden, Wallace will serve on the national Route 66 Centennial Commission to coordinate plans across eight states and three time zones for the highway’s 100th anniversary in 2026.
A local girl who has been involved with Camp Hope, a week-long summer camp and year-round mentoring program for kids who have experienced domestic violence, since its inception in Tulsa received the Camp HOPE America’s annual Camper of the Year Award Wednesday.