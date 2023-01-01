Annual People to Watch covers people of many backgrounds and interests

Each new year the Tulsa World profiles 10 people with local ties who may not be well-known yet, but could be soon. Our People to Watch come from a variety of backgrounds, occupations and avocations. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

This year’s group includes: Tulsa’s deputy mayor; a doctor and school board member; a pastor doing his best to improve far north Tulsa; a rising music artist; a potential congressional delegate; the new director of Greenwood Rising; a young immigration activist; a homeless advocate; the executive director of RiverParks; and a leader in the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility project.

The profiles are only a brief introduction to each of our 10 People to Watch. Keep your eyes open for them in the months and years ahead.

Gallery: Tulsa World's People to Watch 2023 People to Watch: Phillip Abode says tangible results will come if 'more folks choose north Tulsa' People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold People to Watch: Cassia Carr focuses on making city a premier employer People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers People to Watch: Raymond Doswell hopes to connect Greenwood Rising to the broader American story People to Watch: Jeff Edwards knows importance of building good partnerships People to Watch: Sarah Grounds hopes village of 'tiny homes' can provide community for the homeless People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals People to Watch: Dr. Chris McNeil takes pride in being approachable People to Watch: Kim Teehee hopes experience, reputation help tribe secure delegate to Congress