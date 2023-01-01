 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual People to Watch covers people of many backgrounds and interests

  • 0
People to Watch in 2023
Photos by Mackenzie Ryan Photography and Daniel Shular, Mike Simons and Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Each new year the Tulsa World profiles 10 people with local ties who may not be well-known yet, but could be soon. Our People to Watch come from a variety of backgrounds, occupations and avocations. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

This year’s group includes: Tulsa’s deputy mayor; a doctor and school board member; a pastor doing his best to improve far north Tulsa; a rising music artist; a potential congressional delegate; the new director of Greenwood Rising; a young immigration activist; a homeless advocate; the executive director of RiverParks; and a leader in the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility project.

The profiles are only a brief introduction to each of our 10 People to Watch. Keep your eyes open for them in the months and years ahead.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert