Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade will be light on spectators but strong on message

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade will look and feel differently.

In the backdrop of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 370,000 Americans and with the country still shaken by brutal civil unrest in Washington, D.C., the annual Tulsa event is expected to be scaled back some but still feature a strong presence.

Standing Strong: “For Justice, Truth, and Freedom” is the theme for the 42nd version of the parade, which will take place near downtown starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

“Dr. King’s message of love, hope and peace is one that is everlasting,” said Pleas Thompson, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society. “His message is every bit as relevant today as it was when he first said the words ‘I have a dream.’”

While there are expected to be the usual parade entities that make up the traditional January ensemble — floats and vehicles — the public, the heartbeat of the parade, will not be allowed to be at the parade site, said Thompson.

Neither will marching bands, precision drill teams or walkers. Security personnel and volunteers will be posted along the parade route to ensure the proper social distancing.