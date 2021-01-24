Annual Knippa lecture makes move to virtual format due to pandemic

Her father, now in hospice care in Oklahoma City, was president of the former Phillips University in Enid, and dean of Phillips Theological Seminary, now in Tulsa.

Jones said she is still working on her Knippa lecture, but plans to address the 100th anniversary this spring of what was known for almost a century as the Tulsa race riot and is now being called the Tulsa race massacre.

“I’m going to talk about growing up as a white person in Oklahoma, and never learning about the race massacre until college,” she said, “and I will tell the story about the horrible legacy of Jim Crow and white supremacy that was in my extended family.”

“I’m going to talk about what it means to come to grips, particularly as white people, with the horrors of white supremacy, and how close it still is to the daily life and legacy of all Oklahomans, particularly white Oklahomans.

“We can’t move forward until we remember, and until repentance comes and justice is done,” she said.

Jones, an ordained Disciples of Christ minister, said her Christian faith maintains that all creation is “beautiful and wonderful and equal in value.”