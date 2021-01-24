Annual Knippa lecture makes move to virtual format due to pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Knippa Interfaith Ecumenical Lecture will be held virtually on Jan. 31, ending a 34-year tradition of holding the event at Grace Lutheran Church.
“We thought about canceling altogether,” said Rabbi Charles Sherman, president of the Knippa board, “but then we thought, no, we have the opportunity to potentially reach a much larger audience than we’ve ever had before if we do it remotely.”
The Rev. Marlin Lavanhar, All Souls Unitarian Church, vice president of the Knippa series, will moderate a live online question-and-answer period after the lecture.
This year’s speaker is Serene Jones, the first female president of the 182-year-old Union Theological Seminary in New York City. Coincidentally, the first speaker in the series 34 years ago was also president of Union Seminary.
Jones is past president of the American Academy of Religion, and for 17 years was a theology professor at Yale University, where she chaired the university’s program in women, gender and sexuality studies.
She is a public speaker and has written several books, including her memoir, “Call It Grace: Finding Meaning in a Fractured World.”
Jones has deep Oklahoma ties and says she still considers herself an “Okie.” She grew up in Enid and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Her great-grandparents were in the Oklahoma Land Run and homesteaded in the Billings area in the late 1800s.
Her father, now in hospice care in Oklahoma City, was president of the former Phillips University in Enid, and dean of Phillips Theological Seminary, now in Tulsa.
Jones said she is still working on her Knippa lecture, but plans to address the 100th anniversary this spring of what was known for almost a century as the Tulsa race riot and is now being called the Tulsa race massacre.
“I’m going to talk about growing up as a white person in Oklahoma, and never learning about the race massacre until college,” she said, “and I will tell the story about the horrible legacy of Jim Crow and white supremacy that was in my extended family.”
“I’m going to talk about what it means to come to grips, particularly as white people, with the horrors of white supremacy, and how close it still is to the daily life and legacy of all Oklahomans, particularly white Oklahomans.
“We can’t move forward until we remember, and until repentance comes and justice is done,” she said.
Jones, an ordained Disciples of Christ minister, said her Christian faith maintains that all creation is “beautiful and wonderful and equal in value.”
“My faith calls us to love all people, and to condemn any actions and systems that demean and degrade people.”
And she said it is her faith that gives her the courage to “move forward and repair the harms of the past.”
The Knippa series was created to mark the 50th anniversary of the ordination of the Rev. Clarence Knippa, longtime pastor of Grace Lutheran Church. Its purpose is to promote understanding, respect and appreciation between people of different religious traditions.
Featured video: