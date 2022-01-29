Annual Knippa interfaith lecture: Baptist pastor to talk about 'seeing the beauty' in other faith traditions

A longstanding Tulsa interfaith event returns this weekend, seeking again to encourage better understanding among different religious traditions.

The 35th annual Knippa Interfaith/Ecumenical Lecture Series is set for Sunday, with the Rev. Gregory Mobley, an American Baptist minister and visiting professor at Yale Divinity School, tapped as this year’s speaker.

Mobley said his talk is titled “What the Baptist Preacher Learned from the Rabbi,” and in it he will share things he’s learned from members of other religions.

“It’s about seeing the beauty in another faith’s story of God,” he said, adding that he will share a couple of stories from his own life to illustrate.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Church, 2952 S. Peoria Ave. Reserved seating has already been claimed, but it will be live-streamed.

Mobley will participate virtually.

A long-held tradition hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, the annual event is being held this year at All Souls as an alternate site.