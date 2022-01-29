Annual Knippa interfaith lecture: Baptist pastor to talk about 'seeing the beauty' in other faith traditions

A longstanding Tulsa interfaith event returns this weekend, seeking again to encourage better understanding among different religious traditions.
The 35th annual Knippa Interfaith/Ecumenical Lecture Series is set for Sunday, with the Rev. Gregory Mobley, an American Baptist minister and visiting professor at Yale Divinity School, tapped as this year’s speaker.
Mobley said his talk is titled “What the Baptist Preacher Learned from the Rabbi,” and in it he will share things he’s learned from members of other religions.
“It’s about seeing the beauty in another faith’s story of God,” he said, adding that he will share a couple of stories from his own life to illustrate.
The event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Church, 2952 S. Peoria Ave. Reserved seating has already been claimed, but it will be live-streamed.
Mobley will participate virtually.
A long-held tradition hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, the annual event is being held this year at All Souls as an alternate site.
Mobley said: “As each of our religious communities walks through history with God, we have our own customs and our own dialect and our own traditions, but we need peripheral vision. We need to see how our fellow pilgrims in their communities are faring and how they’re walking so that we can make sure we’re still all going in the same direction.”
He said greater understanding is needed among not just other religions but within one’s own.
“This kind of learning sometimes is most difficult with members of our own tribe,” he said. “For instance, as a Christian these days I have more trouble with fellow Christians than with members of other religions. There’s a lot of discord.”
Mobley, who is visiting professor of interpretation of the Hebrew Bible in congregational settings at Yale Divinity School, came to Yale in 2017 after 20 years of teaching Old Testament/Hebrew Bible at Andover Newton Theological School and Union Theological Seminary.
He is the author of three books, as well as many articles and book reviews. He has done archaeological fieldwork in Israel and served as an editorial assistant on the Dead Sea Scrolls project.
The lecture series was established in 1988 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ordination of the Rev. Clarence W. Knippa, longtime pastor of Grace Lutheran Church. Its purpose is to promote understanding, respect and appreciation among people of different religious traditions.
Mobley said he’s discovered that learning about other faiths has actually strengthened his own Christianity.
“It strengthens one’s own commitment because you discover things that other traditions have preserved. Other truths they have learned that your own group somehow has minimized.
“When you see the theme in another space, you recognize it in the margins of your own, and then it begins to ring out in a new way.”