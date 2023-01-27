Annual headcount expects to find increase in Tulsa's homeless population, officials say

As social workers and volunteers spread out across the city Friday morning to count Tulsa’s homeless population, Karen Keith’s team stayed close to the shelters and soup kitchens in the northwest corner of downtown.

The area pulls a lot of traffic from people looking for food or clothing or a place to sleep. But even there, where Tulsa’s homeless population seems most visible, the team had to be careful not to overlook people.

“They're in places that you don't expect them to be,” the county commissioner said. “We walk by every day but we don't know they are there.”

Tulsa’s annual “point-in-time count,” coinciding with similar efforts in cities all across the United States, will continue Saturday. And officials expect the result to show at least a small increase in the homeless population.

Teams will count literally every homeless person they can find, whether living on the streets or camping under bridges or staying in overnight shelters. And officials will conduct hundreds of surveys in an effort to understand how the city could do more to help.

“Doing this work gives us a better handle on the scope of the problem and what are some ideas that might help fix the problem,” Keith said. “What are the services that people actually need? They're pretty specific. They will tell you roughly what their issues are and what they need. People are very forthcoming. They’re frank.”

Last year’s effort counted 1,063 homeless individuals in Tulsa, with 48% of them experiencing “chronic homelessness” and 10% of homeless adults having children with them.

Officials expect to find “a slight increase” this year, said Josh Sanders, director of outreach and engagement for Housing Solutions, the nonprofit that is overseeing Tulsa’s point-in-time count.

And the homeless population will likely be more dispersed across the Tulsa area than in past years, Sanders said.

“We do have a lot of people who were camping in certain locations and those locations are no longer an option,” he said. “A lot of people have been displaced and have moved to various locations around town. We're seeing a lot of camps pop up in places that we wouldn't have typically.”

That includes suburban southeast Tulsa, where a rise in homelessness was one reason Lori Decter Wright ran for City Council in 2018.

“We started to see a lot of unsheltered neighbors out in our part of town in a way we've never seen before,” she said. “I think for a long time in Tulsa, people experiencing homelessness were really concentrated in the downtown IDL corridor. We're not seeing that anymore.”

Campsites have sprung up in undeveloped areas far away from the homeless shelters and social services available downtown, Wright said.

“It's not like the IDL where you have food pantries and shelters,” she said. “There are no services out there. So we need to do more.”