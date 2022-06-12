Annual Flag Day ceremony returns to BA

BROKEN ARROW — The Military History Center will host its annual Flag Day ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 112 N. Main St.
Veterans representing each flag will participate in a ceremonial raising of the American flag, all service branch flags, Medal of Honor flag, Army and Air National Guard flags, and the 45th Infantry Division flag.
Jim O'Dea, an Army veteran and history instructor at Regent Preparatory School, will be the guest speaker for the ceremony.
The event is free and open to the public.
The center is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and admission all day Tuesday will be free.
For more information on the event or the Military History Center, call 918-794-2712 or visit okmhc.org.