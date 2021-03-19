Annual classic Mustang car show returns Saturday to Tulsa Air and Space Museum

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum, in partnership with the Green Country Classic Mustang Club, will host its third annual Stang Thang car show Saturday.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave.

The show, which features classic Ford Mustang automobiles, will be highlighted by a P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft on display.

Up to 70 cars are expected, ranging from the first year of Mustang production, 1964, to more modern versions.

Visitors will receive ballots to vote for their favorite classic Mustang. Awards for the top crowd favorites will be announced at 2 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for military personnel and seniors, and $8 for youths.

For more information, go to tulsamuseum.org or call 918-834-9900.

