Andolini's offering Marshall Brewing's taproom only beer

The Taproom at Marshall Brewing Company, 1742 E. Sixth Street, Tulsa, OK experienced smoke and fire damage due to a fire at a neighboring business on February 16th. As a result of the damage, the taproom is closed until further notice while remediation takes place. In the interim, Andolini's Pizzeria has stepped in to help sell some of the exclusive beer offered only at the taproom. Tuesday, March 9th beginning at 5:00 p.m., all area Andolini's locations will feature a special pint night offering taproom exclusive, Ticker IPA 4.0.

"I stand in awe of the continued outpouring of support from the community. Offers to help clean up, check on the well-being of our staff, and creatively sell our beer have not stopped coming in. Andolini's approached us about offering one of taproom exclusive beers since we are not currently we open. This marks the first time that Ticker IPA has been sold outside of our location," explained Marshall's Wes Alexander. Guests visiting any of the participating Andolini's locations will be offered a chance to try the latest version of Ticker IPA featuring the Bru-1 hop. Andolini's will also offer a special slice chosen to pair well with Ticker IPA 4.0.