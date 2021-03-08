'An unapologetic showcase': Tulsa statues become interactive displays for International Women's Day

Three years ago, in honor of International Women’s Day, New York City put flowers on half a dozen public statues across Manhattan, including the “Fearless Girl” sculpture that defiantly stands in front of the iconic bronze bull on Wall Street.

“That’s the one that really inspired me, it’s such a powerful symbol of bravery,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, CEO of Tulsa’s Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “We thought in 2021, after a year that changed us all, we should do something to recognize the role women have played in Tulsa.”

The foundation, working with female-owned companies N5PACE and Toni’s Flowers & Gifts, decorated five statues across the city for International Women’s Day. Each display incorporated QR codes linking to information about influential Tulsa women and female-owned businesses throughout the city. The QR codes also appeared in a full-page ad Monday in the Tulsa World.

The sites decorated included downtown’s Center of the Universe and Rotary Plaza, as well as the Mary Queen of Heaven sculpture at Saint Francis Hospital, the Five Moons at the Tulsa Historical Society and sculptures at Woodward Park.