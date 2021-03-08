'An unapologetic showcase': Tulsa statues become interactive displays for International Women's Day

Three years ago, in honor of International Women’s Day, New York City put flowers on half a dozen public statues across Manhattan, including the “Fearless Girl” sculpture that defiantly stands in front of the iconic bronze bull on Wall Street.
“That’s the one that really inspired me, it’s such a powerful symbol of bravery,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, CEO of Tulsa’s Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “We thought in 2021, after a year that changed us all, we should do something to recognize the role women have played in Tulsa.”
The foundation, working with female-owned companies N5PACE and Toni’s Flowers & Gifts, decorated five statues across the city for International Women’s Day. Each display incorporated QR codes linking to information about influential Tulsa women and female-owned businesses throughout the city. The QR codes also appeared in a full-page ad Monday in the Tulsa World.
The sites decorated included downtown’s Center of the Universe and Rotary Plaza, as well as the Mary Queen of Heaven sculpture at Saint Francis Hospital, the Five Moons at the Tulsa Historical Society and sculptures at Woodward Park.
Frame Ellison originally wanted to do the project along Tulsa’s stretch of historic Route 66, where the Lobeck Taylor foundation has focused much of its economic development efforts. But she couldn’t find enough suitable locations along the highway, Frame Ellison said.
“It might say we need more statues of women on Route 66,” she said, adding that the foundation hopes to decorate sculptures again next year. “I would love to see this grow and become a more community-driven effort. And I would love to see more statues of women to decorate.”
Also promoting March as Women’s History Month, female-owned businesses are being featured at the Limited Time Only Market inside the Shops at Mother Road Market, a Lobeck Taylor development at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue.
“One of my personal and professional missions is to unapologetically showcase women and their incredible impact on society,” said Erika Lucas, founder of StitchCrew and a founding member of VEST, a women's networking group that helped organize Tulsa's statue-decorating effort. “We need to let other women and little girls know we exist in all shapes and sizes.”
