An OU Christmas miracle: Daughters discover late father's Sugar Bowl watch that's been missing 50 years

CLAREMORE — Welcome to a Christmas miracle that has been 50 years in the making.

Three sisters — Christina Conly, Brenda Cunningham and Kimberly Ward — received an unexpected gift from their late father, Mark Lundquist, thanks to a family friend, a sympathetic pawn shop owner and some amazing fortune.

Lundquist was a former Pryor High School football star who played for the Oklahoma Sooners in 1971 and ’72. After his first season, he received a commemorative watch celebrating OU’s win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

Lundquist didn’t possess it long before losing it at an out-of-state hotel. Its location remained a mystery to him even until his death in 1986.

A half-century later, it was found in a Claremore pawn shop.

Robert Taylor, a Pryor native, had been a Lundquist family friend since his childhood. Now a sports memorabilia collector, he was contacted about the watch, which was listed on the Facebook marketplace last Friday.

Taylor loves acquiring OU items, but this stood out. The watch, which was listed for $900, had an engraving of “M.S. Lundquist” etched on the back.

Taylor wondered if this might be the same Lundquist who had lived two doors down from him when Taylor was a kid. Is it the same person who used to allow young Robert to come to his house and look at baseball cards?

Lundquist was a Pryor legend on the football field. He was an all-state football player in 1969 and played on OU’s defensive line in 1971 and 1972. To this day, there’s a plaque inside the town’s football stadium recognizing the former class president as one of the school’s best players.

“He was probably one of the top two or three football players to come out of Pryor, Oklahoma,” Taylor said. “I really looked up to Mark. Mark was my hero.”

Taylor contacted Lundquist’s former wife, Debra York, who immediately texted her three daughters.

The siblings had one question: What watch?

The missing watch story began shortly after Oklahoma defeated Auburn in the 1972 Sugar Bowl. Mark and Debra were on vacation to visit relatives. While in a hotel — in either Texas or Nebraska, the trip’s details remain hazy after 50 years — it was accidentally left on a nightstand.

When they returned to retrieve the watch, even though not much time had passed, it had disappeared.

“My mother said my father was sick about it. He was heartbroken and sick about it,” Cunningham said.

Mark Lundquist returned to the Pryor area and worked at Georgia-Pacific while enjoying the birth of three daughters.

When the girls were ages 12, 10 and 8, Lundquist died of cancer. He was only 33.

Christina Conly is the oldest child. She joined her sisters in one-on-one meetings with their dad on the night before he died.

“The last thing he said to me was: ‘I love your mom. I love all you girls so very much’ — I remember it like it was yesterday — but he also said not to let my sisters forget about (him) because they were so young,” Conly said.

“It’s actually been a privilege after all these years to be able to tell the little bit that I remember about him, but more so how much I’ve learned from everyone else,” Conly said.

“People say, ‘Oh, my gosh. Your dad was an angel on Earth.’ … My first thought was this watch was another piece of the puzzle to get to know my dad.’”

There’s no telling how far the watch has traveled throughout the years, but it ended in a store just two miles from Kimberly Ward's home in Claremore.

Joe Willard owns Rogers County Pawn. He recently purchased OU memorabilia from a seller who was moving to Florida.

In the batch was a beat-up watch that the seller had bought at got at a flea market.

It was Lundquist’s Sugar Bowl gift.

“(The seller) was an OU fan,” Willard said. “He actually went to OU to try to get in touch with the family, but they had no contacts for Mr. Lundquist.”

Willard had done business with the seller before this transaction.

“He said he had a bunch of new memorabilia,” Willard said. “The watch was one of the pieces and, candidly, I didn’t even want the watch. The reason why was the condition of it.

“I helped him out by buying the watch from him. And at the end of the day, I decided to get it back in good working condition.”

The watch didn’t work. There was no crystal over its face. The band was missing. It needed some tender loving care.

After Willard had it refurbished, he listed the watch for sale. A few hours later, Taylor contacted him, and it was off the market.

The family rushed to buy the watch to return a piece of history to where it belonged. Willard took a hit on the piece. The only payment was $400, which was the refurbishment fee.

Each daughter, as well as their mother, pitched in $100 each to retrieve it a half-century after its loss.

“(The watch) just had its 50th anniversary. … That’s a golden anniversary,” Conly said.

Featured video: Memorable Tulsa World Sports stories from 2022