An Oklahoma love story: Afghanistan refugee reuniting with her Army veteran husband in Grand Lake

“They had hidden all documents relating to the U.S. just days before,” Wright said.

Five days later, her name now on a Taliban list after the search, Wright’s wife attempted her second escape along with others who had aided American efforts in Afghanistan.

Wright said he had gotten in touch with Afghan Commando Officers; a brigadier general in Herat province was being hunted by the Taliban while trying to flee with his family.

“I told him that I was trying to get my wife out, as well,” Wright said. “So we made a plan that he and his family would travel with my wife.”

About 100 meters from the closed gates of the airport in Kabul, they waited all night and most of the following day, he said, before giving up to plan a third attempt.

Destiny landed Wright’s wife and her interpreter in front of an American soldier. She handed the solider her cellphone: On the other line was Wright in Oklahoma. He had urged his wife to be “polite but persistent” in stating their case.

Wright pleaded on the staticky phone call: His wife was an American citizen.