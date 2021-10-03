An evictions 'wave' hit Tulsa, but not the way some officials expected

“The impact of COVID was deep and wide,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope, a local nonprofit overseeing ERAP. “It was wide in that it affected a lot people who had never needed rent assistance before. And it was deep in that people were unable to pay rent for a number of months and were thousands of dollars behind. Even if they are back to work now, they just haven’t been able to catch up.”

Tulsa has devoted about $19.6 million of federal stimulus money toward rental assistance, which is supposed to sustain the program until next fall. After that, more federal funding will support rental assistance programs through the end of 2024, said Becky Gligo, executive director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions.

By then, Tulsa will need to begin long-term efforts to lower eviction rates, Gligo said.

“I don’t think we’ll have this level of assistance forever,” she said. “But it’s giving us time to really look at reforms to the Landlord Tenant Act and to think about ways to use other funds to potentially make sure that we have assistance readily available for people who need it.”