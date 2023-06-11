Over the last five years, Kia Sweathomas has watched bikers make the climb up the infamous Cry Baby Hill on the last day of Tulsa Tough as a referee.

With its limitless drinking, half-nude party goers, babydoll heads and beer-chugging racers, Sweatthomas said there is no camaraderie and support quite like what is found up that hill.

However this year, the crowd not only supported Tulsa Tough racers as they battled the hill. It also acknowledged legislation recently targeting the LGBTQ+ community by deeming its official 2023 theme as Drag Show.

Trekking up the steep hill — located just southwest of downtown Tulsa near Interstate 244 and the Arkansas River — in platform heels and showing off extravagant makeup, spectators donned outfits paying homage to drag at Tulsa’s party of the year.

June Ricks, who performed with her band Bronco Henryetta Sunday afternoon, said after coming to Cry Baby Hill for years, she’s seen the space grow and always be a welcoming environment.

Ricks said seeing people support the LGBTQ+ community, more specifically the transgender and nonbinary community, Sunday was truly beautiful after they were targeted by recent legislation.

“By dressing in drag, it’s an act of rebellion and an act of solidarity with your trans and gender nonconforming siblings,” she said. “It’s really powerful and really beautiful to see today.”

Conservative lawmakers across the country introduced drag performance bans this legislative session, including in Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.

Oklahoma’s ban never made it to the floor but Tennessee’s law passed in February, banning “adult cabaret” performances in the presence of minors. A federal judge deemed the law unconstitutional on June 3.

Over 41 states introduced legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, with over 75 bills signed into law, doubling last year’s number. On Wednesday, the Human Rights Campaign issued a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. for the first time in the organization’s 40-year history.

Oklahoma saw its fair share of LGBTQ+ targeted legislation this session. Gov. Kevin Stitt enacted restrictions on gender-confirming health care for minors, which he pushed for last year after he barred OU Health from offering certain gender-confirming care. However, the law, Senate Bill 613, currently is not enforced as several lawsuits have emerged following the passage of the legislation.

Ricks told the Tulsa World Sunday that the drag bans and other targeted legislation is extremely personal to her, and it’s important for events with Cry Baby Hill to show support and fight for the rights of all people.

“To me, as a trans woman, the drag laws aren’t about going after drag shows. Nobody is threatened by private events or private clubs,” Ricks said. “Drag show bans are about creating a legal framework to erase my existence. … We’re here, we’re members of your community and you’re members of ours.”

Ricks said Tulsa was her home, and she has no plans on leaving. The Tulsa community, such as at Cry Baby Hill, has shown her support, and she said she’s going to keep pushing for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

On the other side of the hill, Brad Coffey and his friends drank beer and cheered on Sunday’s racers.

Coffey, who wore a blue sundress and hoop earrings said when Cry Baby Hill names a theme, you follow it. He said supporting a community, even in a small way at the race, was important.

Nearby Coffey, Shelby Reed stood under a tree alongside her friends who joyfully shook cowbells as the racers made the turn up Cry Baby Hill.

Reed has been attending Cry Baby Hill for 10 years, and she said she’s watched first-hand the party grow more and more every year. She said this year, she saw the community come through and support the event in new ways.

Reed, showing off rainbow earrings and makeup, said the city of Tulsa wants to support the LGBTQ+ community and Cry Baby Hill showed just that.

“While we may be a very close-minded state, Tulsa is a very forward-thinking city,” Reed said. “We are wanting to change, have an open mind and an open area for a great community that wants to build upon itself.”

Sunday’s party started early in the morning and continued well into the afternoon with live performances, food trucks and plenty of beer.

Sweathomas, who watched as a male racer poured beer down his race, said Cry Baby Hill is about support and community. She said this year’s theme was focusing on discussion across the country and locally, one that needed to be had.

“If you can’t have the discussion over bikes and beer, when can you have it?” Sweathomas said.

