People with parking and traffic citations are getting a break from late fees next month as part of the Tulsa Municipal Court’s annual amnesty sessions.

People can pay the fines for their moving violations, which include speeding and improper parking violations, without additional late fees during the June 3 and June 10 amnesty sessions, according to a press release from the city. Last year, 1,635 cases were impacted by the amnesty program, Tulsa’s Municipal Court Administrator Cheri Harvell said.

The effort is part of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy, a plan focused on confronting historic discrimination and inequality, according to the strategy’s website. Harvell said the sessions will save people money.

“I think that we’ll save time through this amnesty event because we are making the judges and the staff available just specifically for those individuals coming to the amnesty event,” Harvell said. “So we won’t be trying to hold regular court proceedings at the same time which fills up the court house and creates delays.”

Sessions will be available on the second floor of the Municipal Court starting at 8 a.m. If people are unable to pay their fines they can request to see a judge and arrange a payment plan. Krystal Reyes, chief resilience officer for the City of Tulsa, said the amnesty sessions help people learn about payment plans.

“You can actually go every day to figure out a payment plan, but the amnesty will help ease that burden,” Reyes said. “I know that when someone gets on a payment plan that there’s more likelihood that they will actually be able to pay that off and address those outstanding tickets.”

Amnesty sessions will also be available for parking citations from June 5 to June 16, according to the press release. Drivers can pay parking fines by going to the Tulsa Municipal Court from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Tulsa City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays.

The amnesty sessions have been available for several years. The strategy’s efforts are focused on mitigating the impact of justice involvement on people’s lives, Reyes said.

“If you have your license suspended it’s a snowball effect on your ability to go to work or get another ticket if you’re caught driving without your license,” Reyes said. “Helping to mitigate that is part of our resilience strategy.

Reyes said she hopes the actions of the municipal court and other services like the Financial Empowerment Center, a free financial counseling service that can be reached at 918-802-7279, will help people become financially stable.

Spanish translation services will be available during the amnesty sessions, Harvell said. Additionally, no one will be arrested during the sessions.

During the pandemic, people could have warrants recalled and see a judge with few late penalties, but now that there are fewer COVID-19 restrictions, the court is expecting people to attend court dates, Harvell said.

“But allowing these fines and fees to be waived allows citizens to save a little bit of money, to get them taken care of and hopefully gives them a little bit of incentive to come in and do that,” Harvell said.

