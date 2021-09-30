Amid third-dose rollout, infectious disease specialist emphasizes importance of getting more initial COVID-19 vaccinations

Oklahoma ranks No. 40 in the U.S. for percent of its population that is fully vaccinated, at 47.5%. That's almost 1.9 million Oklahomans out of roughly 4 million. The U.S. as a whole is at 55.9%, or 185.5 million Americans.

Pfizer's FDA-authorized vaccine last week was the first to be granted emergency use by the CDC for a third dose in certain individuals who have already had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

• Ages 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a third dose;

• Ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a third dose;

• Ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a third dose;

• Ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk of exposure because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a third dose.

Chansolme said approval of booster doses doesn't mean the vaccine doesn't work or isn't protective; it's adding an additional layer of protection.

He said verification of a high-risk job or environment isn't necessary. As a general guide, he suggested that individuals who fell into one of the state's first three tiers of vaccine eligibility during the initial rollout might qualify.