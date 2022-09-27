 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amid syphilis increase, Oklahomans advised to know symptoms, seek testing

  • Updated
syphilis4 (copy)

A microbiologist works in the lab where testing for sexually transmitted diseases is carried out at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

 The Oklahoman file

Because the symptoms can mimic common skin irritations, state health officials are advising Oklahomans to be on the alert for possible syphilis infections and if needed, to seek out free, confidential testing at their county health department.

The warning comes as cases of the sexually transmitted disease continue to increase across the state and nation.

"It's vitally important that people understand the signs and symptoms of syphilis," said Terrainia Harris, director of the Oklahoma State Health Department's Sexual Health Service. "Treatment can cure the infection, but it can't undo the damage that has already been done. We need to ensure that people get tested and receive treatment quickly."

Syphilis, a bacterial infection, can easily be cured in its early stages with antibiotics.

But if left untreated, it can cause blindness, severe neurological damage, bone damage and even death.

Common initial symptoms include painless lesions, pimple-like sores, ingrown hairs or skin irritations that look like a rash or dry skin. These symptoms will eventually heal, but the infection remains and can still be passed on without proper treatment, officials said.

Testing is important, especially for those who are or may become pregnant. The infection can be passed to an unborn baby as congenital syphilis, which can result in neurological and developmental problems, blindness, deafness, seizures, low birth weight and even stillbirth.

Health officials encourage all sexually active individuals to get tested for sexually transmitted infections. Those who are at higher risk of infection — those not in monogamous relationships, have multiple sexual partners or engage in higher risk behavior — should test more frequently.

The CDC reports congenital syphilis continues to be a consequence of the U.S. syphilis epidemic. In 2021, over 2,600 cases of congenital syphilis were reported. Those at higher risk for a syphilis infection include young people ages 15-24, gay and bisexual men, pregnant people and racial and ethnic minority groups.

More information can be found at oklahoma.gov/health/syphilis.

In addition to free testing at county health departments, the Oklahoma HIV and Hepatitis Planning Council have created a program that allows Oklahoma residents to order free condoms online at endinghivoklahoma.org.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

