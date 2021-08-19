Amid debates of city response to delta variant, what is it leaders agree on? Mayor Bynum shares his take

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said he "absolutely" thinks it's time for everyone to be wearing a mask indoors in accordance with CDC guidelines, but attaching a mandate changes the conversation.

"We need passion behind doing these things," Dart said.

Bynum later echoed Dart's sentiments.

Speaking of Monday's special meeting on a proposed mask mandate, Bynum said, "I don't want to speak for my colleagues, but I would note that all nine city councilors were wearing their masks.

"The question is, when you bring up a mandate and utilize police powers to enforce that citywide, how does that change the dynamic? And do we even have the capacity to do that?"