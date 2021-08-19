Amid debates of city response to delta variant, what is it leaders agree on? Mayor Bynum shares his take

Many of the city's recent weekly COVID-19 briefings streamed live over Facebook have been focused on the unvaccinated population, but Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday: "Today, I want to talk to everybody
Bynum acknowledged the debates the pandemic has yet again brought forth throughout the community with the development of the delta variant, but he said he'd rather focus on what unites the city than what presently divides it.
The mayor said he spends hours every week talking with medical professionals, public health experts and elected officials, and there are seven things he listed that "everyone I talk with seems to agree on:"
- Every person who is able to be vaccinated should do so. Vaccines are the world's best preventative measure against severe COVID-19 infection, almost always keeping recipients out of the hospital.
- The population driving hospitalizations is younger than that seen during the wave of the original COVID-19 strain.
- Masks are back. For the unvaccinated, they should never have left, and for the vaccinated, the CDC's guidance to wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission comes with "great frustration," but one should remember donning a mask once again could have great impacts on hospitalization levels when you or yours need to seek emergency medical attention for a reason besides COVID-19.
- Cloth masks are better than no mask, but they aren't as effective a deterrent of the delta variant as KN95 masks.
- Property and business owners can set their own mandates in their facilities using the city's trespassing ordinance.
- Employers have "big part" to play in this. City employees are allowed up to two hours of paid leave to get vaccinated and masks are now required within city hall. Many departments have held vaccine drives, and many also are allowing remote work.
- No one is proposing a vaccine mandate.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said he "absolutely" thinks it's time for everyone to be wearing a mask indoors in accordance with CDC guidelines, but attaching a mandate changes the conversation.
"We need passion behind doing these things," Dart said.
Bynum later echoed Dart's sentiments.
Speaking of Monday's special meeting on a proposed mask mandate, Bynum said, "I don't want to speak for my colleagues, but I would note that all nine city councilors were wearing their masks.
"The question is, when you bring up a mandate and utilize police powers to enforce that citywide, how does that change the dynamic? And do we even have the capacity to do that?"
Bynum noted a decrease in police manpower and attention since the last time the city offered enforcement of its mask mandate in July 2020.
Bynum has said at least two hospital systems advised him this week a mask mandate could distract from a more pressing issue: the need for people to get vaccinated.
Dart continued to encourage residents to unite in taking a layered approach —vaccination, mask-wearing indoors, frequent hand-washing and social distancing.
"If we don’t slow this down, we’re talking about dealing with COVID forever," Dart said.