Amid COVID-19, Tulsa steps up efforts to find homes for the homeless

After his mother and father died, one not long after the other, Derek Shores slipped into a deep depression and began drinking heavily.
“Something inside of me just broke,” he says. “And I didn’t care anymore.”
Drug and alcohol abuse led to unemployment, which led to homelessness, and Shores spent several years sleeping under Tulsa bridges.
He came to the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless, 415 W. Archer St., earlier this year simply to look for clothes but wound up volunteering to do odd jobs.
“I wanted something to do. I wanted to stay busy,” Shores explains. “I didn’t want to just be on the street corner drinking. I don’t want to be drunk anymore. I don’t want to be homeless anymore.”
Stepping up efforts to get people off the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown’s Day Center for the Homeless put Shores in an apartment of his own a few weeks ago, making him one of 229 people the center has placed in permanent housing so far this year.
Social-distancing requirements have reduced the number of people that local shelters can hold. And even when there’s room, a lot of people are too afraid of the disease to stay in a shelter, officials say.
“It tears at my heart to see more and more people sleeping on the streets,” says Mack Haltom, the Day Center’s executive director. “Especially when they don’t have to.”
Around this time last year, the center had placed 242 people in permanent housing, slightly more than it has placed this year. But that was without a COVID-19 shutdown disrupting the effort for several weeks in the spring. Officials have stepped up the pace considerably this year, Haltom says.
“Housing has always been important,” he says. But if there’s ever been a time when it became even more important, “this is it.”
The Day Center works with various landlords, as well as other social service agencies, including the Tulsa Housing Authority, to find places for people to live. And it also has an apartment complex called Hudson Villas, where residents can receive case management, life-skills education, health care referrals and other services.
RoShelle Austin lost her data-entry job when the COVID-19 shutdown began, leaving her unable to pay rent. She had been homeless last year, “couch surfing” from one friend or family member’s house to another until the Day Center helped her find a place she could afford.
She would have been homeless again if the Day Center hadn’t stepped in to help.
“They can help with rent. They can help with deposits, with utilities, with late fees,” she says. “Whatever the obstacle is, they help you work through it so you have a place to live.”
Like Shores, Austin has become an enthusiastic advocate for the Day Center, telling others who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to reach out for help.
“Don’t be ashamed,” she says. “Don’t be too proud. Nobody is going to make you feel bad. They just want you to be safe.”
