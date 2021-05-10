American Airlines adding second flight from Tulsa to Los Angeles International Airport Aug. 17

Twice-a-day nonstop flights from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will begin Aug. 17.

The announcement comes as airline travel demand continues to grow with the number of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting in mid-August, passengers on the TUL-LAX flight will travel on a Bombardier CRJ-700, leaving at 7:35 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. daily and arriving in Los Angeles at 9:12 a.m. and 8:16 p.m., respectively.

Return flights from LAX are at 8:29 a.m. and 1:16 p.m. daily, arriving in TUL at 1:35 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., respectively.

Nationally, Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel, then broke it again over the Mother's Day holiday weekend.

Slightly more than 1.7 million people were screened at airport checkpoints Sunday, the highest number since March 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Sunday's mark was about 4,500 more than the previous record, set just two days earlier.

Those crowds, however, still were far smaller than before the pandemic. Sunday's TSA count was down 29% from the comparable Sunday two years ago, according to TSA.