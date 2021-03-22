Ambulance crashes on Sand Springs Expressway

An out-of-town ambulance hydroplaned and crashed on the Sand Springs Expressway during the rain Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The ambulance, driven by a 32-year-old Ponca City man, was traveling east on U.S. 412 near 49th West Avenue, just outside the west edge of Tulsa, about 5 p.m. when it hydroplaned on the wet road and ran off the roadway, rolling an unknown number of times, the OHP reported.

The driver sustained internal injuries, and a 68-year-old female passenger and a 28-year-old male passenger, both also of Ponca City, both had head, arm and leg, and internal and external injuries, state troopers said.

All three were taken from the crash site by EMSA to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where the OHP said they were admitted. All three were stable, troopers said.

A separate ambulance crash was reported later Monday on Interstate 44 near Yale Avenue, but details of that crash have not yet been released.