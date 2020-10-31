 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ambulance contractor says EMSA orchestrated service takeover in Tulsa, Oklahoma City

Ambulance contractor says EMSA orchestrated service takeover in Tulsa, Oklahoma City

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
EMSA

An EMSA ambulance in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

 BRYAN TERRY, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Emergency Medical Services Authority will take over ambulance operations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa from its contractor, American Medical Response, amid a legal battle over $16 million in disputed payments.

The EMSA board voted Wednesday to terminate its contract with AMR effective Nov. 30. The five-year agreement had about three years to run.

“Over the past few years, EMSA has clearly orchestrated a plan to take over the emergency services system,” AMR west group president Thomas Wagner said in a written statement. He said EMSA had “created a false narrative regarding AMR’s services.”

EMSA is a public trust serving about 1.1 million Oklahomans. AMR contracted to provide personnel including paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News