Amber Alert: Three children abducted in Pittsburg County, troopers say

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Pittsburg County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, calling the situation a "non-custodial abduction."

Police are searching for a 2010 Gold Chevy Equinox with a license plate number of LTL303.

Alexandria Aranda, 36, and Moises Aranda, 36, reportedly abducted Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8, and Areli Aranda, 10, troopers said early Friday.

All three girls have black hair and brown eyes. They were reportedly last seen at 7:30 a.m. Friday near 2222 Daisy Road in McAlester.

If seen, people are asked to call 911.

The children had been in the temporary custody of a family member in McAlester, according to reporting from the McAlester News Capital.