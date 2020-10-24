Amber Alert issued for two Kansas girls taken by father, headed into Oklahoma

Kansas and Oklahoma law enforcement have issued an Amber Alert for two girls reportedly taken from their home by their father earlier Saturday near Kansas City.

Nora and Ava Jackson, aged 7 and 3, were reportedly taken from their home by their father, Donny Jackson, 40, earlier Saturday in Leavenworth County, Kansas, west of Kansas City.

Sheriff's deputies reportedly responded to Jackson's home about 1:15 p.m. and found two juvenile males deceased, and Jackson is a suspect in the double-homicide.

Jackson was reportedly crossing the state line into Oklahoma on U.S. 169 in a black 2008 Honda Accord with Kansas tag 266MXB. Jackson is described as a white male, 5' 11" tall and 190 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact local law enforcement or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation if you have information on Jackson or the two girls' whereabouts at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.