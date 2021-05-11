Amber Alert issued for Muskogee 8-year-old

Oklahomans are advised to be on the lookout for an 8-year-old Muskogee boy police say was taken from a bus stop.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday for Jaiden Johnson after his noncustodial mother, Tamika Simpson, reportedly picked him up Monday evening from a bus stop on South 30th Street.

Jaiden's custodial father told police Simpson came to the bus stop after school and told Jaiden and his 11-year-old sister to get into her car. His sister refused, but Jaiden obliged, according to a police news release.

Simpson, 39, "appears to be having some kind of mental breakdown," and investigators worry she will not take Jaiden to weekly treatments that are medically necessary for his kidney disorder, the alert states. They believe Jaiden to be in imminent danger.

Jaiden, a 3-foot-5, 63-pound Black child with brown eyes and black hair, was last known to be wearing a black shirt, jeans and black and purple Nike Jordan sneakers, according to the alert.

Simpson, a 5-foot-5, 165-pound Black woman, drives a four-door, white 2011 Nissan Maxima, Oklahoma license plate LKL668.

Anyone with information on the mother and son's whereabouts is asked to call Muskogee police at 918-683-3800.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.