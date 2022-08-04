Amber alert issued for 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl

An amber alert has been issued by the Lawton Police Department after a 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl were possibly taken by their father.

Six-month-old Carson Sellman and his sister Chasity Sellman, 16, were last seen at their foster home around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. They are believed to be with their father Don Sellman, 49, and may be headed to Tahlequah in a white Cadillac.

Carson is white with brown hair. Chasity Sellman is a white female who is 5-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Don Sellman is known to carry weapons. He is 6-foot-1 with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.