 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amber alert issued for 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl

  • Updated
  • 0

An amber alert has been issued by the Lawton Police Department after a 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl were possibly taken by their father.

Six-month-old Carson Sellman and his sister Chasity Sellman, 16, were last seen at their foster home around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. They are believed to be with their father Don Sellman, 49, and may be headed to Tahlequah in a white Cadillac. 

Carson is white with brown hair. Chasity Sellman is a white female who is 5-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Don Sellman is known to carry weapons. He is 6-foot-1 with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

By a 4-1 count, the Tulsa school board approved the 16 items on the consent agenda Monday night, including a memorandum of understanding with the Carnegie-based Kiowa Tribe to offer supplemental language and culture classes during the 2022-23 school year. #oklaed

Watch Now: Related Video

United States: Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert