Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl safely found

Update: Lauren French has been safely located, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Sequoyah County after a 15-year-old girl was taken from Muldrow High School Monday evening.
Lauren French, who has the cognitive skills of a 6- or 7-year-old, was last seen at Muldrow High School about 3:15 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
She was believed to be communicating with an unknown male online. A black Mazda vehicle is listed as a possible suspect vehicle.
French was wearing a camo jacket and purple pants.
Anyone who may have information about French's whereabouts is asked to call the Muldrow Police Department at 918-427-3296.
Muldrow is about 110 miles southeast of Tulsa.