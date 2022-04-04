Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl safely found

Update: Lauren French has been safely located, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Sequoyah County after a 15-year-old girl was taken from Muldrow High School Monday evening.

Lauren French, who has the cognitive skills of a 6- or 7-year-old, was last seen at Muldrow High School about 3:15 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

She was believed to be communicating with an unknown male online. A black Mazda vehicle is listed as a possible suspect vehicle.

French was wearing a camo jacket and purple pants.

Anyone who may have information about French's whereabouts is asked to call the Muldrow Police Department at 918-427-3296.

Muldrow is about 110 miles southeast of Tulsa.