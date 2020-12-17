Amanda DeCort, one of Tulsa's most vocal advocates for historic preservation, will leave behind many successes and a few frustrations

Coming to Tulsa for a job interview in 2005, Amanda DeCort took a tour of historic neighborhoods with her potential new boss.
“I thought, ‘Tulsa is great,’” DeCort remembers. “Then he took me downtown.”
The BOK Center was still three years from opening, and downtown remained largely abandoned after dark and on the weekends. The majestic Mayo Hotel was still vacant, and the art deco Skelly Building had recently been reduced to rubble.
“Historic preservation was going to be a challenge in Tulsa,” she says. “But I was up for a challenge.”
DeCort will leave Tulsa after meeting that challenge for 15 years, first as a historic preservation officer for the city of Tulsa and for the last five years as executive director of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.
She’ll continue to work — although remotely from her new home in Chicago — for the first two months of the new year to give the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture time to find a new director.
During her tenure, DeCort raised the foundation’s public profile by developing the popular series of Second Saturday tours of downtown and other historic areas. And the foundation’s annual Dwell in the IDL tour of downtown lofts became one of Tulsa’s most anticipated events.
DeCort also led the foundation’s effort to restore and move into the historic Ponca City Savings and Loan building, a mid-century landmark that had sat vacant for many years at 633 S. Boston Ave. Before taking over that space, the foundation’s expansive archives had been relegated to the basement of a downtown office building, where few people seemed to realize they existed.
The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture owns thousands of architectural plans and renderings from some of the most recognizable buildings in Tulsa, and DeCort had hoped the move would make the archives more accessible.
COVID-19 kept her from meeting that goal this year, but the foundation still wants to make the facility more public in the future, she says.
Her successor, DeCort says, will also have to carry on the foundation’s advocacy for the 11th Street Bridge, where the original Route 66 crossed the Arkansas River. It’s still standing but not used.
“It’s frustrating that we still haven’t found a way to repurpose it,” she says, listing it as her “biggest disappointment.” “It’s the reason Tulsa has Route 66, and I see tourists there every day. Something needs to be done with it.”
Despite the unfinished business, DeCort saw several victories for historic preservation during her time in Tulsa, including the Mayo Hotel’s reopening in 2009, the Palace Building’s conversion to loft apartments in 2017 and the Tulsa Club’s renovation in 2019.
“Downtown has changed a lot,” DeCort says. “People look up now and appreciate the buildings they see.”
