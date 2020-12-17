Amanda DeCort, one of Tulsa's most vocal advocates for historic preservation, will leave behind many successes and a few frustrations

DeCort also led the foundation’s effort to restore and move into the historic Ponca City Savings and Loan building, a mid-century landmark that had sat vacant for many years at 633 S. Boston Ave. Before taking over that space, the foundation’s expansive archives had been relegated to the basement of a downtown office building, where few people seemed to realize they existed.

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture owns thousands of architectural plans and renderings from some of the most recognizable buildings in Tulsa, and DeCort had hoped the move would make the archives more accessible.

COVID-19 kept her from meeting that goal this year, but the foundation still wants to make the facility more public in the future, she says.

Her successor, DeCort says, will also have to carry on the foundation’s advocacy for the 11th Street Bridge, where the original Route 66 crossed the Arkansas River. It’s still standing but not used.

“It’s frustrating that we still haven’t found a way to repurpose it,” she says, listing it as her “biggest disappointment.” “It’s the reason Tulsa has Route 66, and I see tourists there every day. Something needs to be done with it.”