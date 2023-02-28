A campuswide assignment has left Diego Hernandez with a lot to think about.

A freshman at TRAICE Academy, Hernandez and every other student at his school participated in a living museum Tuesday afternoon, presenting on a notable event or person in honor of Black History Month.

The first year that the north Tulsa alternative school has hosted such an event, the gym was packed with students answering questions from classmates, parents and community members about a range of cultural touchstones including Prince, Vanessa Williams, the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Million Woman March, Wilma Rudolph and in Hernandez’ case, slain civil rights activist Medgar Evars.

“It’s an eye-opener,” Hernandez said. “I was never taught this in my other classes. This is the first time I’ve had this introduction.”

Located in the former Lindsey Elementary School building at 2740 E. 41st St. North, TRAICE Academy is a placement-based alternative site for middle and high school grades. Students are enrolled based on recommendations from the district’s Discipline Review Committee and are there for a minimum of nine weeks.

TRAICE is the acronym for Tulsa Resource and Adolescent Intervention Center of Excellence.

“There is a misconception about TRAICE because we’re an alternative school,” event organizer and school librarian Michelle McCane said. “I just hope … that people can see that they’re just kids like everywhere else and there are some amazingly talented students here who just needed a different environment.

“Learning about accurate history is giving you something. It’s not taking anything away and these kids have showcased that.”

Students were able to pick their presentation topic and were encouraged to select a person or event that was not covered in class. For junior Darius Woods, that meant a chance to dig in a little deeper about the first president he remembered seeing in office during his lifetime, Barack Obama.

“I was 4 years old when he first got elected in 2008,” Woods said. “Now I’m starting to understand what’s going on in that White House. Him being the first African-American man in that position and to have the say-so over the whole country woke me up to the possibility that I could do that one day.”