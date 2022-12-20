 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert

Already near capacity, Tulsa homeless shelters brace for life-threatening cold snap

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures are expected to begin dropping late Wednesday afternoon, about the time a candlelight vigil begins at the Tulsa Day Center to honor members of the homeless community who died this year.

Starting in the mid-40s around 5 p.m., temperatures will drop into the 30s by midnight and slip below freezing before sunrise Thursday, according to forecasters. They’ll reach single digits Thursday afternoon but won’t bottom out until Friday morning, near zero.

“Weather conditions will present life-threatening conditions,” city officials warned.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

A woman died in late October after she slept outdoors in downtown Tulsa as temperatures fell into the mid-20s.

Mack Haltom, the Tulsa Day Center’s executive director, doesn’t want to see a similar incident this week.

"We will be working around the clock to make sure our community is inside and warm,” Haltom said. “The Day Center never closes, and we'll be doing our best to get people in and safe.”

People are also reading…

With homeless shelters already near capacity, however, officials were scrambling to open temporary facilities to handle the overflow.

Housing Solutions, a nonprofit group that coordinates several local efforts to fight homelessness, made an urgent plea for 500 volunteers to work four-hour shifts from Wednesday night through Monday — including Christmas. Those interested can sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/housingsolutionsvolunteer.

Outreach teams were already spreading out across the city Tuesday to encourage people to get indoors, according to Housing Solutions and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

“Our staff has been putting together safety and inclement weather backpacks that include items such as socks, scarves, gloves and hand warmers to give to those in need," said Mark Davis, the Mental Health Association's chief programs officer.

"MHAOK’s Street Outreach team has been scouring the streets, campsites and other areas" to find people who need help.

Local shelters will provide “shelter-in-place” services, meaning people will be able to stay not just overnight but until the dangerous weather ends, officials said.

“Unfortunately, some people will just refuse due to the congregant setting, mental health or addiction issues,” said Haltom. “If they are unable or unwilling to stay with us, we will do everything we can to find somewhere for them to go.”

On any given night, more than 1,000 people are homeless in Tulsa, according to data collected earlier this year and provided by Housing Solutions.

Wednesday’s candlelight vigil will honor 42 people who died this year.

Temperatures Friday morning will fall to around 2 degrees in Tulsa, with winds gusting to 37 mph and a wind chill of minus-15, according to the National Weather Service.

How to help: Tulsans can call or text the Housing Solutions hotline at 918-956-0534 or fill out a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request to report the location of someone who seems to need shelter.

Warming stations and shelters will remain open 24 hours a day at:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.

The US Energy Information Administration says this will be one of the worst years in recent memory. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

How to help

Tulsans can call or text the Housing Solutions hotline at 918-956-0534 or fill out a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request to report the location of someone who seems to need shelter.

Warming stations and shelters will remain open 24 hours a day at:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Under the terms of House Bill 2030, before they can graduate from high school, Oklahoma students are now required to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. #oklaed

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert