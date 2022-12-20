Already near capacity, Tulsa homeless shelters brace for life-threatening cold snap

Temperatures are expected to begin dropping late Wednesday afternoon, about the time a candlelight vigil begins at the Tulsa Day Center to honor members of the homeless community who died this year.

Starting in the mid-40s around 5 p.m., temperatures will drop into the 30s by midnight and slip below freezing before sunrise Thursday, according to forecasters. They’ll reach single digits Thursday afternoon but won’t bottom out until Friday morning, near zero.

“Weather conditions will present life-threatening conditions,” city officials warned.

A woman died in late October after she slept outdoors in downtown Tulsa as temperatures fell into the mid-20s.

Mack Haltom, the Tulsa Day Center’s executive director, doesn’t want to see a similar incident this week.

"We will be working around the clock to make sure our community is inside and warm,” Haltom said. “The Day Center never closes, and we'll be doing our best to get people in and safe.”

With homeless shelters already near capacity, however, officials were scrambling to open temporary facilities to handle the overflow.

Housing Solutions, a nonprofit group that coordinates several local efforts to fight homelessness, made an urgent plea for 500 volunteers to work four-hour shifts from Wednesday night through Monday — including Christmas. Those interested can sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/housingsolutionsvolunteer.

Outreach teams were already spreading out across the city Tuesday to encourage people to get indoors, according to Housing Solutions and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

“Our staff has been putting together safety and inclement weather backpacks that include items such as socks, scarves, gloves and hand warmers to give to those in need," said Mark Davis, the Mental Health Association's chief programs officer.

"MHAOK’s Street Outreach team has been scouring the streets, campsites and other areas" to find people who need help.

Local shelters will provide “shelter-in-place” services, meaning people will be able to stay not just overnight but until the dangerous weather ends, officials said.

“Unfortunately, some people will just refuse due to the congregant setting, mental health or addiction issues,” said Haltom. “If they are unable or unwilling to stay with us, we will do everything we can to find somewhere for them to go.”

On any given night, more than 1,000 people are homeless in Tulsa, according to data collected earlier this year and provided by Housing Solutions.

Wednesday’s candlelight vigil will honor 42 people who died this year.

Temperatures Friday morning will fall to around 2 degrees in Tulsa, with winds gusting to 37 mph and a wind chill of minus-15, according to the National Weather Service.

How to help: Tulsans can call or text the Housing Solutions hotline at 918-956-0534 or fill out a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request to report the location of someone who seems to need shelter.

Warming stations and shelters will remain open 24 hours a day at:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.

