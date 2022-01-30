'Almost a different person': Post-prison program sets Resonance grad on track to turn her life around

Just a few months shy of her release from prison, Alice Lewis received a phone call that shook her up.

It was from her father. He had some sad news to relay.

“He was calling to tell me my grandma had died,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t unexpected. Her health had been failing. But it still ripped my heart out.”

Her grandmother, she said, had been the one constant in her life. When everything else felt upside-down, especially as a young girl growing up, “she was always there.

“She was my saving grace. My best friend.”

More recently, since moving into Resonance House transitional home in Tulsa, Lewis has found herself again thinking of her grandma.

“I’ll be talking to one of the other women,” she said, “and I’ll say something — and then I’ll think that’s exactly what my grandma used to say.”

For Lewis, those moments are more than just a good memory of a loved one. They’re one more sign of how far she has come in a very short time.

When she first arrived last July, fresh out of prison, Lewis had a difficult time adjusting at first.