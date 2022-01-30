'Almost a different person': Post-prison program sets Resonance grad on track to turn her life around

Just a few months shy of her release from prison, Alice Lewis received a phone call that shook her up.
It was from her father. He had some sad news to relay.
“He was calling to tell me my grandma had died,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t unexpected. Her health had been failing. But it still ripped my heart out.”
Her grandmother, she said, had been the one constant in her life. When everything else felt upside-down, especially as a young girl growing up, “she was always there.
“She was my saving grace. My best friend.”
More recently, since moving into Resonance House transitional home in Tulsa, Lewis has found herself again thinking of her grandma.
“I’ll be talking to one of the other women,” she said, “and I’ll say something — and then I’ll think that’s exactly what my grandma used to say.”
For Lewis, those moments are more than just a good memory of a loved one. They’re one more sign of how far she has come in a very short time.
When she first arrived last July, fresh out of prison, Lewis had a difficult time adjusting at first.
“It took me a while to come out of my bedroom, even,” she said. “I was just so used to being confined.”
But today, Lewis’ presence can be felt throughout the home.
It’s like she’s become the wise older “sister,” looking out for and encouraging the newer arrivals.
“Meeting the girls and all of us becoming as close as we have — I can’t say how much that has meant to me,” she said.
Lewis’ transition to life after prison is about to take its next step forward.
Having recently graduated from a Resonance six-month re-entry program, she’s preparing soon to move out into her own apartment.
Lewis, 44, has some emotional momentum that should help. For the first time in years, she feels good about the future.
She has a full-time job with AAON, where she was recently promoted to line coordinator, a supervisory position.
She’s taking classes through Tulsa Community College, working toward a degree in computer information systems.
Lewis also recently celebrated a major personal milestone: six years of sobriety.
Still, the thought of being out on her own, she said, is a little scary.
But if the past six months taught Lewis anything, it’s that she’s not alone.
Resonance staff and other friends and supporters have been there for her.
They will still be there for her.
Moving in
A lifelong Texas resident before being imprisoned in Oklahoma, Lewis’ transition to life outside of prison has had several facets.
After serving five years on drug-related charges, she was released last July from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, where she’d been confined since serving a related sentence in Texas.
It was at Taft that she first learned of Tulsa-based Resonance, an organization that provides a variety of re-entry services and programs for nonviolent offenders.
Lewis went on to complete a six-month Resonance substance abuse program while still in prison.
She also began meeting with a Resonance case manager, preparing her for release and entry into a transitional home.
Resonance case managers can help in a number of areas, including housing, jobs, transportation, clothes, food, health care and documents necessary for employment.
“We’re not trying to be all things to all women, but if we can provide as much as we can early on, we greatly improve their odds,” said Deidra Kirtley, Resonance executive director.
Transitional housing is especially helpful, providing a sense of community and camaraderie at a vulnerable time, she said. Resonance offers two transitional housing options of its own and also works with other transitional living centers.
“Many people assume when these women are released that they have family waiting for them,” Kirtley said. “But often that’s just not the case.”
On the day of Lewis’ release, Resonance staff met her at the prison and escorted her from there to Tulsa to check in with her parole officer.
She received a meal out, and was taken shopping for new clothes and other items.
Then she moved into the organization’s transitional home.
Lewis was one of the first residents of the new Resonance House, which opened a couple of months earlier in May 2021.
The new place, supervised by a house manager, can accommodate up to eight women at a time.
When she arrived, Lewis was given a tour and had her choice among the bedrooms.
Again, it was a lot to absorb, she said.
But at one point, she couldn’t help smiling. Glancing out a window, she saw the garden in the backyard.
“My grandmother was a master gardener, and I used to help her,” Lewis said. “Even after I was grown, I’d go spend every Saturday with her, doing everything she wanted to, especially in her garden.”
In the days to come, Lewis would help out with the house garden. It felt good to get her hands dirty, she said.
“We grew some really good tomato plants and watermelons,” she said. “And the okra — oh man, we got so much okra.”
Moving into the Resonance home was also an opportunity to renew an old acquaintance.
Lewis knew Springer Knighten, the Resonance house manager, from Eddie Warrior.
She had been incarcerated there, too, and the two had been in the same dorm for much of the time.
Knighten knew firsthand the difficulties of re-entering society. Moreover, she’d gone through a Resonance program herself, and would be able to help Lewis.
Which was a good thing. Because, as Knighten guessed, Lewis was going to need all the help she could get.
Into the big world
July 14, 2021.
The date that she would finally get out of Eddie Warrior was chiseled into Lewis’ brain.
But when it actually arrived, well — she wasn’t prepared for how it would feel.
“It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying, walking out of those gates,” she said.
“You are walking out into the big world, where everything has moved ahead while you’ve been sitting still inside.”
For the previous five years, Lewis had known only prison, where life is reduced to its simplest terms.
“You know what to expect day after day after day after day,” she said. “There are no choices, no decisions to make. Your only decision is whether you’re going to follow the rules or not.”
The one wrench in the prison routine came in 2020, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit her facility hard. During the initial height of it, prisoners were restricted to the space of their beds.
Lewis caught COVID twice in a span of weeks but considered herself fortunate. She knew two older inmates who died.
However, outside of that frightening time, life on the inside was regimented and predictable.
Lewis did her time quietly, working as an administrative assistant to the unit manager.
Those first few weeks of freedom last summer were hard. Everywhere she turned, suddenly, there were choices to make.
Even the apparently small ones — like what clothes or makeup to wear, or what to eat — loom large, she said, when you’ve been in a prison environment. It was intimidating.
Resonance staff were there to help every step of the way.
But still, one night, Lewis felt like she couldn’t take it anymore.
“I was completely overwhelmed, and I contemplated just disappearing,” she said. “I was ready to just go.”
Lewis’ thoughts even turned to suicide. It’s a thought that many newly released inmates struggle with.
Worried about what she might do, Lewis reached out to a fellow former inmate from Taft.
“I texted her and told her ‘look this is where I’m at in my head — not in a good place,’” she said.
Her friend was able to talk her through it, and in the days ahead, Lewis dug in. She took advantage of the help offered and found more support through Narcotics Anonymous.
The turnaround was not overnight. But that doesn’t make it any less dramatic.
How Lewis has changed from when they first met amazes Macy Laing, a Resonance case manager.
“Alice was very timid and nervous. She lacked self-confidence — which is normal for someone coming out of prison. You have to decide what you want to do, and that’s hard,” Laing said.
These days, though, Lewis “knows what she wants to do,” Laing added. “She literally has a full schedule. Every day. She’s very independent. She’s inspiring to so many others. She’s inspiring to me.
“She really is almost a different person.”
‘Something bigger than myself’
Knighten, who has known Lewis much longer, sees the difference, too.
When Lewis first arrived at the transitional home, Knighten was concerned about her, she said.
Lewis had been incarcerated for over two years by the time the two had met at Taft. And she would still be there when Knighten completed her own much shorter sentence.
“We all do this program because we want to be different, stay different and do better,” Knighten said. “But that first month is always the hardest.
“I knew it was going to be hard for Alice, especially because she had been in for so long.”
It did prove hard, and saying so is almost an understatement. But today, with Lewis on the verge of moving on, Knighten couldn’t be more pleased with how it’s worked out.
“Alice has blossomed and grown so much,” she said. “I’m so proud of her.”
Compared to the shy, withdrawn woman Knighten knew from prison, “she’s practically a social butterfly now,” she added, laughing.
And Knighten’s pride is only amplified by something else she sees in Lewis.
In addition to career and education, she’s determined to make a difference for other women transitioning out of prison.
Lewis is currently working toward her Peer Recovery Support Specialist certification through the state.
“That’s something I’m very passionate about,” Lewis said.
A lot of it, she added, comes from being involved in the lives of her fellow residents at Resonance House.
“The biggest thing about being here for me,” Lewis said, “has been just being a part of something bigger than myself and knowing that I’m not the only one going through all this.”
As a result, she tries “to live and lead by example,” she added.
“I’m very conscious that these girls are watching. They’re seeing what you do. They’re seeing how you’re succeeding. So, it gives them hope that they can get there, too.”
Lewis also plans to help people fighting addiction.
She’s taken a leadership role with her Narcotics Anonymous chapter.
The group and the sense of community and understanding it provides have been pivotal for her, she said.
Knighten, who has her PRSS certification, is glad to see Lewis branching out, seeking to use her past for positive ends.
“It’s our way of giving back, of achieving something for someone else out of all the mess we’ve been through,” Knighten said.
“I mean, who knows whose life you’re going to change?”
‘Soaring’
Lewis doesn’t like to look too far down the road.
It comes from being in prison, she said, and a general distrust of the future bred into her by circumstances.
But it may just be, she added, that she’s found a permanent home.
“I really like Tulsa,” Lewis said. “I’m a Texas girl and always will be. But I’ve started building a life here.”
Besides, she added, Texas is close enough that she can always go back.
She made a brief trip there last October, in fact, needing to retrieve some of her possessions and see family.
It was during that return, Lewis said, that she finally got to say a long overdue goodbye.
While in prison, she had mourned her late grandmother as best she could. Now, in a sense, she was able to speak to her directly.
“I went to her gravesite,” Lewis said, “and just kind of sat there and talked to her. I just let out a lot of stuff I wished I had told her before she passed away.”
She recalled something her grandmother had told her, too.
“We were talking on the phone from prison once and she told me that was proud of me,” she said. “She said that I was doing what I needed to do, taking care of my responsibilities, and that made her proud.”
Knowing how her grandma always stuck by her, Lewis is confident she would be happy about her current progress.
Again, in her mind, she can hear her words.
“She would always tell me, ‘Girls got to pick themselves up and keep moving on. You don’t get to lay down on the job and just stop.’ So she would be real proud. Because I didn’t stop.”
“Not stopping” is one way to put it. But it doesn’t fully capture just how Lewis’ life has been transformed.
A better word, she acknowledged, is “soaring.”
“It really feels like that right now,” she said. “I was locked up for so long. When I look back now, at the last six months, I’m like ‘Oh my God.’ I never foresaw any of this. The support has been incredible. I’m extremely grateful.”
