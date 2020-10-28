Almost 2007: Much of Tulsa metro skates by ice storm with damage west of town

Much of the Tulsa area appeared to have dodged the worst of an ice storm that has caused considerable damage west of town.
Craig Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said despite 3 inches of rain through Tuesday afternoon with more on the way, temperatures didn’t fall far enough to freeze the rain once on the ground.
The freezing line approached western Tulsa County overnight and early Tuesday morning, but surface temperatures locally didn’t dip low enough for significant icing like in counties further west, Sullivan said.
“It really started to accumulate into parts of Creek County, up through Osage and Pawnee counties and towards Bartlesville west of that line,” Sullivan said. “We just barely made freezing in the Tulsa area, so we were limited to just a little bit of ice on trees and stuff.
“Anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch it seems to be; it’s possible, we haven’t received any reports, but I would bet as you get into the western portions of Osage and Pawnee counties it would probably be as much as a half inch in some areas. They really got hit hard out in Oklahoma City.”
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma reported about 17,000 customers without power as of Tuesday evening, with most of those in parts of Osage County and in their service area southwest of Oklahoma City.
Further damage reportedly occurred at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, where the Survivor Tree suffered damage but is expected to survive, according to a report from The Oklahoman.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including Tulsa County. The state has activated the State Emergency Operations plan, so the director of the Department of Emergency Management can help coordinate state resources, as needed, to respond to the emergency.
Sullivan said ice storm damage varies based on several factors that when aligned cause serious infrastructure problems with fallen trees, powerlines and slick roads.
“It depends a little on how much wind there is too, but once you get into about a quarter inch of ice it can cause some damage,” Sullivan said. “One thing we’ve got right now is it’s still October and there’s still leaves on some trees. That just adds more surface area for ice to accumulate and therefore more weight.
“In this case it’s taking maybe a little bit less ice to cause more damage, so you’re getting significant tree damage with only quarter-inch amounts.”
Sullivan said temperatures will slowly climb in the area after flirting with the freezing line, but more rain is on the way Wednesday.
Images from Oklahoma City and parts of central Oklahoma reminded Sullivan of damage in the Tulsa area during the crippling December 2007 ice storm that took out power in some areas for more than a week.
“It looked a lot like what we went through in 2007,” Sullivan said. “I was working here, I hadn’t been here a real long time. We absolutely got clobbered. It looked about like that, bad news and nothing good about it.”
