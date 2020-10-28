Almost 2007: Much of Tulsa metro skates by ice storm with damage west of town

Further damage reportedly occurred at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, where the Survivor Tree suffered damage but is expected to survive, according to a report from The Oklahoman.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including Tulsa County. The state has activated the State Emergency Operations plan, so the director of the Department of Emergency Management can help coordinate state resources, as needed, to respond to the emergency.

Sullivan said ice storm damage varies based on several factors that when aligned cause serious infrastructure problems with fallen trees, powerlines and slick roads.

“It depends a little on how much wind there is too, but once you get into about a quarter inch of ice it can cause some damage,” Sullivan said. “One thing we’ve got right now is it’s still October and there’s still leaves on some trees. That just adds more surface area for ice to accumulate and therefore more weight.

“In this case it’s taking maybe a little bit less ice to cause more damage, so you’re getting significant tree damage with only quarter-inch amounts.”

Sullivan said temperatures will slowly climb in the area after flirting with the freezing line, but more rain is on the way Wednesday.