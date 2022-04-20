Allergy alerts expected for weeks: Tree pollen levels 'extremely high' across Oklahoma

Allergy alerts are expected to continue several more weeks across Oklahoma, as so many species of trees are creating pollen that rain in the forecast is only likely to exacerbate the problem.

Last week, oak and cedar pollen prompted three straight days of allergy alerts. This week's pollen counts include "extremely high" levels of pecan, ash, mulberry, sycamore and oak, said Dr. Greg Metz of the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

"April and May is about when it's the worst, so we're at the peak with ... a big list of all the pollinating trees that are super high right now," he said. "When you add all these together, it leads to the high-alert days."

With rain in the forecast through the weekend, a brief reprieve could come while the pollen is "kind of washed out of the air," Metz said, but "it pollinates even more within the next few days."

He said high levels of pollen from various trees are expected through May before some subside in June, when people sensitive to grass pollen can then expect to start suffering.

"Oklahoma in general is always voted as one of the worst places to live with allergies, and one of the reasons is we never really get a good break," Metz said.

"In other places there's an end date to the pollen, which doesn't start back till later in the spring. Unfortunately in Oklahoma, in winter, pollens don't completely go away."

Cedar trees begin producing high levels of pollen as early as January, he said, while viral infections are also typically in high levels of transmission.

"This is a particularly bad time of year," Metz noted, adding people with allergies can see increased susceptibility to viruses like the cold or flu.

Allergists recommend frequent hand-washing, not just because pollen can stick to hands or pets but because of susceptibility to viral infection.

Metz said many of his patients who have recovered from COVID-19 report being even more sensitive to environmental triggers, such as tree pollen, than before they were infected. But he said more research would be needed to draw conclusions on a connection between COVID and allergies.

The differences should be apparent in allergy symptoms versus signs of infection, like fever, Metz said. If sinus-related symptoms last more than a few days, patients should consider following the pollen count to track whether their symptoms line up with specific allergens.

"A lot of times patients kind of just suffer with allergies and don't always seek treatment. (The symptoms) can affect quality of life," Metz said, including resulting in poor sleep. He encouraged those people to see a board-certified allergist.

"If you're trying over-the-counter remedies and it's not enough, the first step to that is really having knowledge of what you're allergic to," he said.

