Allergies bad today? Tree pollen at 'very high alert' for Oklahoma, clinic reports

Wednesday is the third day in a row for an "extreme exposure situation" for those who suffer from oak and mulberry tree pollen sensitivities, according to the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

Tree pollen levels are so high the clinic advises those who are seriously allergic, or who have allergic bronchial asthma, to stay indoors as much as possible.

Wednesday's tree pollen level was also reported to be high, according to the clinic, so sensitive individuals likely have begun experiencing allergy symptoms already.

Tips from the clinic

• Wash your hands often, especially after touching something outside or a pet that's been outside.

• Don’t allow people's outdoor work clothes to be worn around the house

• Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often.

• Use a clothes dryer for laundry rather than outdoor clothes lines.

• Nasal sprays and antihistamines should be used consistently throughout the season once a patient has determined the right medication for their needs.